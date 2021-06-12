Belgium vs Russia Euro 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Russia will host Belgium for each team’s first 2020 UEFA European Football Championship test on Saturday at Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC.

Belgium vs Russia Preview

The Belgians, in the late stages of a golden generation that achieved the top spot in the FIFA World Ranking for the first time in 2015 and placed a team-best third in 2018 World Cup, are seeking the team’s first Euro title.

They reached the quarterfinals of the last Euro Championship, in 2016.

“Now is the time for us to win something,” Red Devils midfielder Leander Dendoncker said, according to The Associated Press. “Maybe it’s now or never.”

But for their first test at least, the Group B favorites will likely be without three of their top players. Playmaking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who endured a double facial fracture in the Champions League final on May 29, didn’t make the trip to Russia.

Fellow midfielder Axel Witsel, yet to fully recover from a torn Achilles tendon, has been ruled out for the tournament opener as well. And captain and winger Eden Hazard will open Euro 2021 on the bench in the wake of an injury-plagued season with Real Madrid.

Belgium manager Robert Martinez told reporters he expects De Bruyne to be ready for the team’s second Euro 2020 test, against Denmark on June 17.

“The next two days will be very important (for midfielder De Bruyne) to get back to level, to move freely, to practice before rejoining the squad,” Martinez said, according to Reuters. “He is very happy. The decision has been made to keep him in Belgium, so that he can get fit there.”

Belgium and Russia squared off twice during qualifiers; the Red Devils triumphed 3-1 in March 2019 and 4-1 in November of the same year.

“When you play against a team that you’ve already played previously, you know them a little better,” Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said, per Reuters.

“You know their weak points a little better and that’s always a good thing, although I suppose it could also count against you the other way round. But we know each other well and we are again well prepared for tomorrow.”

Belgium achieved their best European Championship finish in 1980, finishing second to West Germany. Russia placed third in 2008, their best performance since the dissolution of the Soviet Union; the USSR won the inaugural title in 1960 and reached finals in 1964 and 1972.

“I perfectly remember that the Belgians are very strong, disciplined and organised,” Russia striker and captain Artyom Dzyuba said, per Reuters. “I perfectly understand what is expected of me in the game. We have the experience and we have analysed all our matches.”

“There are some nerves but of the pleasant kind because this is an important tournament. Like any player I would like to score but the team comes first.

“We have to gain points, and everything else will come if I play well and wisely.”

