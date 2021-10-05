BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards are being broadcast on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards online:

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Preview





Play



First Time Performances of Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Nelly, Fat Joe & More At The BET Hip Hop Awards With the 15th Annual BET Hip-Hop Awards coming up, we’re looking forward to some great performances. Let’s look back at the first time some of our legends, favorites, and new school artists performed on the Hip Hop Awards stage. Tune in October 5th. Nas – 0:15 Lil Kim – 1:00 Nipsey Hussle – 1:24 Nelly… 2021-09-27T22:00:11Z

Hosted by 85 South, which consists of comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will celebrate the best in hip hop from the previous year.

Presenters include Trina, Remy Ma, Jermaine Dupri, and Tank, and there will also be performances by Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad.

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and LIl Durk lead all nominees with nine each, followed by Drake with eight nominations. Tyler, The Creator and Metro Boomin are next with four nods apiece.

Rapper Nelly has been announced as the I Am Hip Hop Award recipient for his chart-topping hits “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” “Country Grammar,” Ride Wit Me” and “Cruise, plus his fashion line and his reality TV ventures.

“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” said Nelly in a statement. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”

The full list of nominees is as follows:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

CARDI B, “UP”

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP”

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG GO, “CRAZY”

DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”

LIL NAS X, “MONTERO” (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)

SAWEETIE FEAT. DOJA CAT, “BEST FRIEND”

BEST COLLABORATION

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN FEAT. DRAKE, “MR. RIGHT NOW”

BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ, “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” (REMIX)

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP”

DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK, “EVERY CHANCE I GET”

DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”

POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK, “BACK IN BLOOD”

SONG OF THE YEAR

“BACK IN BLOOD” – Produced by YC (POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK)

“LATE AT NIGHT” – Produced by Mustard (RODDY RICCH)

“LAUGH NOW CRY LATER” – Produced by G. Ry, CardoGotWings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK)

“UP” – Produced by Yung Dza, Sean Island, DJ SwanQo (CARDI B)

“WAP” – Produced by Ayo & Keyz (CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

“WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” (REMIX) – Produced by London Jae, BeatGodz, Tee Romano (BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ)

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

CARDI B, “TYPE SHIT” (MIGOS FEAT. CARDI B)

DRAKE, “HAVIN’ OUR WAY” (MIGOS FEAT. DRAKE)

JAY-Z, “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE” (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)

LIL DURK, “BACK IN BLOOD” (POOH SHIESTY FT. LIL DURK)

MEGAN THE STALLION, “ON ME” (REMIX) (LIL BABY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

RODDY RICCH, “LEMONADE” (REMIX) (INTERNET MONEY FEAT. DON TOLIVER & RODDY RICCH)

IMPACT TRACK

BLACK THOUGHT, “THOUGHT VS EVERYBODY”

LIL NAS X, “MONTERO” (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)

LIL BABY FEAT. KIRK FRANKLIN, “WE WIN”

MEEK MILL FEAT. LIL DURK, “PAIN AWAY”

NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z, “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE”

RAPSODY, “12 PROBLEMS”

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

BLXST

COI LERAY

DON TOLIVER

MORRAY

POOH SHIESTY

YUNG BLEU

BEST DUO OR GROUP

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

FUTURE & LIL UZI VERT

LIL BABY & LIL DURK

MIGOS

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

BUSTA RHYMES

CARDI B

DABABY

DOJA CAT

MEGAN THEE STALLION

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BENNY THE BUTCHER

DRAKE

J. COLE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NAS

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DRAKE

J. COLE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

TYLER, THE CREATOR

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A GANGSTA’S PAIN MONEYBAGG YO

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST TYLER, THE CREATOR

CULTURE III MIGOS

GOOD NEWS MEGAN THEE STALLION

KHALED KHALED DJ KHALED

SAVAGE MODE II 21 SAVAGE X METRO BOOMIN

THE OFF-SEASON J. COLE

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

DIRECTOR X

HYPE WILLIAMS

MISSY ELLIOTT

DJ OF THE YEAR

CHASE B

D NICE

DJ CASSIDY

DJ DRAMA

DJ ENVY

DJ JAZZY JEFF

DJ SCHEME

KAYTRANADA

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ KHALED

HIT-BOY

METRO BOOMIN

MUSTARD

THE ALCHEMIST

TYLER, THE CREATOR

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DRAKE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SAWEETIE

YUNG BLEU

BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM

COMPLEX

GENIUS

HIP HOP DX

HOT NEW HIPHOP

THE BREAKFAST CLUB

THE SHADE ROOM

WORLDSTAR HIPHOP

XXL

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

LADIPOE (NIGERIA)

NASTY C. (SOUTH AFRICA)

XAMÃ (BRAZIL)

LAYLOW (FRANCE)

GAZO (FRANCE)

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

DAVE (UK)

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.