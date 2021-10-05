BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards are being broadcast on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards online:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Philo TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.
If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BET, and you can get your first month for just $10:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.
Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.
If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Preview
Hosted by 85 South, which consists of comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will celebrate the best in hip hop from the previous year.
Presenters include Trina, Remy Ma, Jermaine Dupri, and Tank, and there will also be performances by Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad.
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and LIl Durk lead all nominees with nine each, followed by Drake with eight nominations. Tyler, The Creator and Metro Boomin are next with four nods apiece.
Rapper Nelly has been announced as the I Am Hip Hop Award recipient for his chart-topping hits “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” “Country Grammar,” Ride Wit Me” and “Cruise, plus his fashion line and his reality TV ventures.
“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” said Nelly in a statement. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”
The full list of nominees is as follows:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
CARDI B, “UP”
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP”
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG GO, “CRAZY”
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”
LIL NAS X, “MONTERO” (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
SAWEETIE FEAT. DOJA CAT, “BEST FRIEND”
BEST COLLABORATION
21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN FEAT. DRAKE, “MR. RIGHT NOW”
BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ, “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” (REMIX)
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP”
DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK, “EVERY CHANCE I GET”
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”
POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK, “BACK IN BLOOD”
SONG OF THE YEAR
“BACK IN BLOOD” – Produced by YC (POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK)
“LATE AT NIGHT” – Produced by Mustard (RODDY RICCH)
“LAUGH NOW CRY LATER” – Produced by G. Ry, CardoGotWings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK)
“UP” – Produced by Yung Dza, Sean Island, DJ SwanQo (CARDI B)
“WAP” – Produced by Ayo & Keyz (CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
“WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” (REMIX) – Produced by London Jae, BeatGodz, Tee Romano (BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ)
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
CARDI B, “TYPE SHIT” (MIGOS FEAT. CARDI B)
DRAKE, “HAVIN’ OUR WAY” (MIGOS FEAT. DRAKE)
JAY-Z, “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE” (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)
LIL DURK, “BACK IN BLOOD” (POOH SHIESTY FT. LIL DURK)
MEGAN THE STALLION, “ON ME” (REMIX) (LIL BABY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
RODDY RICCH, “LEMONADE” (REMIX) (INTERNET MONEY FEAT. DON TOLIVER & RODDY RICCH)
IMPACT TRACK
BLACK THOUGHT, “THOUGHT VS EVERYBODY”
LIL NAS X, “MONTERO” (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
LIL BABY FEAT. KIRK FRANKLIN, “WE WIN”
MEEK MILL FEAT. LIL DURK, “PAIN AWAY”
NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z, “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE”
RAPSODY, “12 PROBLEMS”
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
BLXST
COI LERAY
DON TOLIVER
MORRAY
POOH SHIESTY
YUNG BLEU
BEST DUO OR GROUP
21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
FUTURE & LIL UZI VERT
LIL BABY & LIL DURK
MIGOS
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
BUSTA RHYMES
CARDI B
DABABY
DOJA CAT
MEGAN THEE STALLION
TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BENNY THE BUTCHER
DRAKE
J. COLE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NAS
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DRAKE
J. COLE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
TYLER, THE CREATOR
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A GANGSTA’S PAIN MONEYBAGG YO
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST TYLER, THE CREATOR
CULTURE III MIGOS
GOOD NEWS MEGAN THEE STALLION
KHALED KHALED DJ KHALED
SAVAGE MODE II 21 SAVAGE X METRO BOOMIN
THE OFF-SEASON J. COLE
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
HYPE WILLIAMS
MISSY ELLIOTT
DJ OF THE YEAR
CHASE B
D NICE
DJ CASSIDY
DJ DRAMA
DJ ENVY
DJ JAZZY JEFF
DJ SCHEME
KAYTRANADA
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DJ KHALED
HIT-BOY
METRO BOOMIN
MUSTARD
THE ALCHEMIST
TYLER, THE CREATOR
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DRAKE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SAWEETIE
YUNG BLEU
BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM
COMPLEX
GENIUS
HIP HOP DX
HOT NEW HIPHOP
THE BREAKFAST CLUB
THE SHADE ROOM
WORLDSTAR HIPHOP
XXL
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
LADIPOE (NIGERIA)
NASTY C. (SOUTH AFRICA)
XAMÃ (BRAZIL)
LAYLOW (FRANCE)
GAZO (FRANCE)
LITTLE SIMZ (UK)
DAVE (UK)
The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.