How to Watch ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

The surprise breakout hit from the 2020-2021 TV season was “Big Sky” on ABC, a crime thriller starring Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury. It returns for its second season on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Big Sky” online:

“Big Sky” premiered a year ago to big ratings, becoming ABC’s highest-rated new drama since “The Rookie” and “A Million Little Things” premiered in 2018.

When we last saw ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), they were searching for two sisters who were kidnapped by a truck driver in the remote wilderness of Montana. They eventually rescued the girls from Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch), a state trooper, and Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), the truck driver, but Ronald escaped and went on the run.

When season two picks up, “private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers,” according to the ABC press release.

Lynch also revealed that in a surprise appearance during the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour that he will returning for season two as Legarski.

The season two premiere is called “Wakey Wakey” and its description reads, “After Ronald’s escape, Cassie distracts herself with work at Dewell & Hoyt while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. Yet, even as these two seem to move in different directions, it won’t be long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths. Elsewhere, Ronald is wrapped up in something he can’t get out of but who did the wrapping?”

Then on Oct. 7 comes episode two, titled “Huckleberry,” whose description reads, “Cassie takes on a missing person case brought in by a concerned girlfriend while Jenny continues to search for clues relating to the mysterious truck accident. As they check in with each other, the two eventually realize they are working the same case. However, they are not the only ones looking for answers as a new face comes to town hellbent on taking what she believes is rightfully hers. Meanwhile, Max, Harper, Madison and Bridger are at odds over the stolen money.”

“Big Sky” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.