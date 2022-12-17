Billie Eilish AI: Fake Porn on TikTok Causes Controversy

Fake AI porn of Billie Eilish on TikTok is causing controversy.

According to Vice, millions of people saw the images of Eilish on TikTok before the social media company acted, raising concerns about its community standard moderation practices.

The images on TikTok were created using an AI app. “The images were reportedly created by an Artificial Intelligence system that superimposed Elish’s head onto a body that wasn’t hers,” according to Indy100.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Deep Fake Porn Included ‘Ultra Sexualized’ Images of Billie Eilish

According to Vice, the “Ultra sexualised images of Billie Eilish” were compared to “deepfake pornography” after they went viral on TikTok.

The deep fake porn was a “photo gallery video featuring the singer’s face on sexually exaggerated bodies,” and it was seen by 11 million people before TikTok removed it for violating community guidelines, Vice reported.

Tracy Harwood, professor of digital culture at De Montfort University, told Vice that the images may have been created through “some form of AI imaging or AI art generator app.” According to Vice, the fake porn of Billie Eilish appeared on TikTok’s “For You” page.

Eilish has commented previously to BBC on what the network called the “bruising” nature of fame.

“It’s really hard to have this much power, just in general,” she told BBC. “It’s hard to have power and it’s really hard when you really don’t have any power and suddenly you have a lot of power. It’s hard not to take advantage of it and abuse it. Besides what the song’s about, that goes for everything in life.”

AI Apps’ Sexualization of Women Is Causing Concern

HAHAHAAHAHHAAHHA @ EVERYONEEEEE WHO USED THAT STUPID ASS AI APP

HERE YOU GO.

WHAT EVERYONE WAS TRYING TO EXPLAIN TO YOU 👁️ pic.twitter.com/JJJdtFoxOA — persephone is being bullied arc (@MNoir1211) December 15, 2022

Concerns over sexualization of women by AI apps such as the app Lensa are growing.

According to Buzzfeed News, one app, “created by photo-editing tech company Prisma Labs,” is causing controversy because it “uses artificial intelligence and photos uploaded by the user to generate unique images based on their likeness.”

Some people have created the exaggerated breasts created by the app. Buzzfeed reported that some people are also concerned about data collection by such apps.

Midjourney is another app people are using to create AI images, Indy100 reported.

Megan Fox has complained recently on her Instagram page that her AI images are sexualized and naked.

“Were everyone’s avatars equally as sexual? Like, why are most of mine naked?? 🥺” she wrote.

“everyone else can stop now bc u just killed this trend 😍” a fan wrote on her comment thread. Another wrote, “You know you’re hot when you in real life is better than you’re avatar !!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

Another commented: “because you’re always naked. B it we love it 🌈👀.” And another person noted that Fox looks better than her AI image: “Except you’re the only one that’s actually hotter as a human 🤷🏼‍♀️”

