Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Detroit Red Wings (2-0) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-0) look to keep their preseason records unblemished in Saturday’s game at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit.

In the United States, the game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit+ (in local markets; Red Wings broadcast), and it will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone outside of the Red Wings market. Games on ESPN+ are normally blacked out for in-market viewers, but this one is also available for those inside the Blue Jackets market.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Blue Jackets vs Red Wings online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You are in the Red Wings’ Market

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bally Sports Detroit+ (live in local markets) is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Blue Jackets vs Red Wings live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You are Outside of the Red Wings’ Market

For US viewers, if you live in the Blue Jackets’ market, or if the game is out of your market, you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ has replaced NHL.TV this year, meaning it will have every out-of-market NHL game during the regular season (as well as some in- and out-of-market games during the preseason). It also includes at least one exclusive (available in all markets, not televised anywhere else) NHL game per week, as well as other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Blue Jackets vs Red Wings live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Preview

Columbus (2-0) will go with a young lineup tonight to develop players.

That includes the Blue Jackets’ first round draft pick, forward Liam Foudy. The Blue Jackets will also take a closer look at forwards Alexandre Texier, Emil Bemstrom, Gregory Hofmann, and Justin Danforth according to BlueJackets.com’s Jeff Svoboda.

Columbus just waive forward Zac Rinaldo and goalie Cam Johnson this week. Johnson cleared waivers on Friday and will play for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League per BlueJackets.com. Rinaldo’s future looks more doubtful according to the team website because of his refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine. He cleared waivers, too, but the Blue Jackets won’t send him to Cleveland.

The Blue Jackets will start third-year goalie Elvis Merzlikins against the Red Wings. Merzlikins went 21-21 with a 2.54 goals allowed average as a backup for the Blue Jackets in the past two seasons.

Several Blue Jackets defensemen will keep battling for opening night roster spots on Saturday according to Svodoba. The crew includes Andrew Peeke, Dean Kukan, Gabriel Carlsson, and Scott Harrington.

Detroit will hone in on its power play, which has been a focus over the past two games according to Ethan Sears of DetroitRedWings.com. The Red Wings didn’t have a strong power play last season at 11.41%, Sears noted, and the team didn’t score with an extra man in five tries against the Buffalo Sabres.

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said they’re still taking an individual evaluation approach and therefore haven’t finalized power play units, Sears wrote.

“It’s one thing to be a guy who can be on the power play, we need people who are gonna make our power play way better,” Blashill said per Sears. “And so guys gotta find ways to excel in those areas and excel when they’re getting those opportunities.”