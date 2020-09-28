WATCH: Video of Brad Parscale’s Violent Arrest Released by Police

Brad Parscale, former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized on an involuntary hold after he threatened to harm himself while armed with a gun at his Florida home, as reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. On September 28, police released the video of his arrest, which features authorities speaking to Parscale’s wife, Candice Blount Parscale, who called police Sunday night after her husband threatened suicide.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that Candice Parscale had cuts and bruises on her arms and face, but that they were caused by her husband from earlier in the week.

In the video of Parscale’s arrest released on Monday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Monday, Candice Parscale describes to police how her husband was “going irate and came out of his office and cocked a gun… and I was like this f***ed up. So, I went to the front yard. I was trying to give him space and chill out, but then I saw him like look out the window and I heard a loud boom,” which she thought was a gunshot.

FLPD Releases Video of September 27th Baker Act IncidentBody worn camera video of an incident involving a Baker Act. FLPD Case Number 20-148565 September 27th, 2020 2319 Desota Drive 2020-09-28T18:15:23Z

When Parscale, 44, who stands at 6-foot-8-inches, comes out of the house, he is shirtless and holding a beer in his right hand. After placing the beer can down on the top of his truck, a cop asks, “What’s going on?” and he replies, “So, she started saying all this s***,” before police officers off-camera yell for Parscale to get on the ground.

Parscale, standing in nothing but his khaki shorts, is then forcefully tackled to the ground by police in what’s called a “double-leg takedown.” Parscale puts his hands up and yells, “I didn’t do anything!” numerous times while multiple armed officers surround him. The FLPD turns Parscale on his back and puts him in handcuffs.

Parscale and his wife have one child, but no one else was at their home when the arrest took place on Sunday.

Parscale Was Taken to Broward Health Medical Center Under the Baker Act

After police arrested Parscale at his home in the affluent Seven Isles community, he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center under Florida’s Baker Act, “which allows police to detain a person who is potentially a threat to himself or others,” according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Following the incident, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement, “Brad Parscale is a member of our community and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.” RINO is a pejorative term that stands for Republican in Name Only.

After being named to the post in February 2018, Parscale was removed as Trump campaign manager in July 2020, according to The New York Times. He was replaced by Bill Stepien, but Parscale remained on staff as senior adviser for data and digital operations, according to the Trump team.

Police Removed 10 Guns From Parscale’s Home

After Parscale was taken into custody, police removed 10 firearms from his home. He had several pistols, a shotgun, and a rifle, according to the Sun-Sentinal.

While it remains unclear what Parscale and his wife were arguing about on Sunday, Candice Parscale ran away from their home in fear before calling the police. She told the FLPD that she was afraid her husband was going to kill himself as he “suffers from “PTSD” and has been “stressed out” over the past few weeks.

READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Nonstop Bleeding: ‘It’s Scary’