Candice Blount, Brad Parscale’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Candice Blount is Brad Parscale’s wife. The couple married in 2012.

On September 27, Parscale, 44, was hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale after Blount, 41, told authorities that her husband was threatening to self-harm. Investigators believe that Parscale was under the influence of alcohol. Guns were seized from the home and Parscale was detained under the Baker Act.

Investigators said that Blount had cuts and bruises to her arms and face. Blount said that Parscale attacked her prior to the September 27 incident, reports The Sun-Sentinel. The newspaper quoted law professor Bob Jarvis as saying that Parscale could face charges involving endangering his wife. Jarvis said that those charges would require the cooperation of Blount.

Blount is Parscale’s second wife. Between March 2003 and October 2007, Parscale was married to the mother of his child in San Antonio. The couple split in 2004 but the divorce was not finalized until three years later. The couple’s daughter was born in July 1999, according to a 2019 Pro Publica feature on Parscale.

1. Candice Blount Was Named in a 2019 CNN Report as the Founder of Red State Data & Digital, Parscale Denied the Report

In August 2019, CNN named Blount as the owner of Red State Data and Digital, a company that received $910,000 from America First Action, a Super-PAC that supports President Donald Trump. Parscale told CNN that his wife’s name was on paperwork related to the company but he was in fact the true owner. At the time of the story, Parscale was Trump’s campaign manager. Parscale was replaced in July 2020 by Bill Stepien. There were rumors at the time of his removal that Parscale had been dating Hope Hicks.

Parscale told CNN in 2019, “she is my wife and I allow her to file and be on my companies because I trust her. It depends on how you look at it. But no. It is all my company.” He added, “I own the company solely.” Parscale added that there had been an error in the paperwork that made it appear as if Blount was the sole owner.

2. Parscale Said That Blount Is the Bookkeeper on Many of His Businesses

Blount told CNN that Red State employed a few web designers in Fort Lauderdale and one person in Washington D.C. In a tweet about the story, Parscale said CNN “are liars trying to write a dirty story about my wife. I own all my companies. My wife is member on some of them to do filings and bookkeeping.”

In March 2020, Raw Story reported that Parscale told Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign surrogate and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., that Blount was responsible for Guilfoyle’s payments. Parscale said that Blount was the bookkeeper for his business ventures.

3. The Couple Owns 3 Homes in the Fort Lauderdale-Area

Pro Publica reported in 2019 that in 2016, Parscale and Blount bought a home in a gated community in San Antonio for over $800,000.

The home was close to where Parscale lived. The Sun-Sentinel reported in July 2019 that starting that year, Parscale and Blount had bought a total of three homes in the area, including a $2.4 million waterfront house with a dock.

3. Parscale Called His Wife His ‘Best Friend’ & His ‘True Luck’ on Social Media in February 2020

Parscale often speaks about his wife on social media. In February 2020, he posted a photo of Blount with the caption, “My best friend. My love. My wife. So beautiful. #MyTrueLuck.” That same month, Parscale posted a photo of his wife with the caption, “My amazing wife. Love you baby!”

Parscale told Politico in a January 2020 interview that he would be celebrating his birthday with his “beautiful wife, Candice, and my two labradoodles, Parker and Jackson.”

On Twitter, Parscale paid tribute to San Antonio and his wife in the same tweet saying, “I believe in giving more to those that give to you. #SanAntonio gave me my education, my friends, my business, and my beautiful wife. All wonderful things! Great city with great people!” In August 2016, Parscale tweeted, “Back on the road again. Not home long enough to even adjust the time on my watch. Luckily I have the world’s best wife!”

5. Blount Studied Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M

The only job listed on Blount’s LinkedIn page is “CFO at Steve Stratton Physical Therapy.” That page says that Blount was based in San Antonio. It’s unclear when the page was last updated.

According to Blount’s Facebook page, she studied chemical engineering at Texas A&M and is a graduate of Tom C. Clark High School in 1997.

In March 2019, Blount accompanied her husband on a political trip to Romania. The couple also attended Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s 2017 wedding together.

