Broncos vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The New York Giants and Denver Broncos look to turn the page on disappointing 2020 campaigns when they meet in the opener of the 2021 season on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Giants online, with the options depending on where you live:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Broncos vs Giants live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Broncos vs Giants live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Broncos vs Giants live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Broncos vs Giants live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Broncos vs Giants live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Broncos vs Giants live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Broncos vs Giants live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Broncos vs Giants live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Broncos vs Giants Preview

The New York Giants and Denver Broncos face-off on Sunday, looking to put 2020 behind them and begin a season-long quest to end long playoff droughts.

The 2020 season was a lost campaign for both the Giants, who finished 6-10, and the Broncos, who ended the year at 5-11. Each franchise is hungry to return to the postseason, with the Giants last reaching the playoffs in 2016 and the Broncos in 2015 when they were led by Peyton Manning to a Super Bowl title.

The Giants look forward to welcoming Saquon Barkley back to the field in 2021, a year removed from the star running back going down with a torn ACL in Week 2. The former Pro Bowler is just three years removed from taking the league by storm in 2018 when he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 91 passes and had four receiving touchdowns, on his way to becoming the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Giants were busy in the offseason, trying to improve an offensive roster that ranked 31st in the league last season. Key free-agent acquisitions were made, bringing in former Lions receiver Kenny Golladay and former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. The Giants also used their first-round draft pick in this year’s draft to add an explosive wide receiver out of Florida, Kadarius Toney.

Coming into Sunday’s season opener against the Broncos, the Giants haven’t had a lot of time to gel on offense with third-year quarterback Daniel Jones, as a few of the key offensive weapons have been on the mend this preseason, including Barkley, Golladay and Toney.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Giants will look to improve on their 12th place ranking in the league last season. To fortify the backend of the group that ranked ninth overall in scoring defense in 2020, the Giants brought on former Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson in the offseason.

“The sky’s the limit for us,” said Giants safety Jabrill Peppers. “We’re not thinking about last year, it’s a whole new year for us. We know the type of defense we can be, it’s just all about running out there and putting in the necessary work.”

As they head into the 2021 season, the Broncos hand the reins of their offense over to their new QB Teddy Bridgewater, who was acquired via a trade with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. Bridgewater will be the team’s 11th starting QB since Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50. The 28-year-old former Pro Bowler set career-best marks in passing yards (3,733) and TD passes (15) last season with the Panthers.

The Broncos will feature a variety of offensive weapons to assist Bridgewater, including running back Melvin Gordon III, receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy and tight end Noah Fant.

The Giants will be tasked with the challenge on Sunday of fending off an explosive Broncos pass rush that features Vonn Miller and Bradley Chubb.

The Broncos also fortified their secondary in the offseason, signing free-agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, re-signing safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons and drafting Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sunday’s game will be the 13th meeting in the regular season between the Giants and Broncos, with the all-time series tied 6-6. The Giants won the last matchup in 2017, 23-10.