Caleb Drummond, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Nephew, Critically Injured

Caleb Drummond is the nephew of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. Caleb was critically injured in a crash with a fire truck driven by Drummond’s husband.

Ree Drummond’s cooking show is featured on The Food Network, where viewers have come to know her family, as her children and husband Ladd Drummond are frequently featured working on their ranch.

She recently posted an update on the crash indicating that Caleb is expected to live. Drummond’s husband and nephew were fighting fires on the family’s ranch. Her husband did not suffer serious injuries.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Crash Occurred Between Two Fire Trucks During High Winds & Decreased Visibility

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released a report on the crash to The Chicago Sun-Times.

That report says that Drummond’s husband Ladd Drummond, 52, and her nephew Caleb Drummond, 21, were driving fire trucks when they crashed together, leaving Caleb in critical condition with “head, arm, leg and other injuries.”

DRUMMOND RANCH GRASS FIRES: More than a dozen rural fire trucks help @thepioneerwoman’ family after at least 200 acres of their property in Osage County burned. Ree Drummond’s nephew Caleb & husband Ladd were injured while fighting fires when their vehicles collided. @newson6kotv pic.twitter.com/rd7gVvSvSs — Chinh Doan (@ChinhDoan) March 11, 2021

He was taken to the hospital but the Sun-Times reported that Ladd Drummond “refused treatment at the scene.” The cause was listed as alleged “speed due to traffic conditions, with visibility reduced “as a result of high winds on the gravel road.” Heavy has reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety for additional information. According to the Sun-Times, the vehicles “hit head on, with Caleb being ejected about 70 feet.”

2. Drummond Says She Believes Her Nephew & Husband Will ‘Both Be Okay’

Drummond posted an update on her Facebook page, where she has more than 6 million fans, on March 11, 2021.

“I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family. Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot. ❤️,” she wrote.

According to News on 6, the men were fighting a fire on the Drummond ranch when the crash occurred. There was no seatbelt in Ladd’s fire truck, the station reported, adding that they “collided on each truck’s driver side.”

3. Ree Drummond Wrote About Caleb’s Graduation on her Blog & Described Him as a ‘Good Kid’

In addition to her show on the Food Network, Drummond’s blog of the same name became well-known. On it, in 2018, she wrote about Caleb’s graduation.

“Caleb, my nephew, graduated Friday night! It was surreal; there’s no way he’s old enough to graduate from high school,” the post says. “As in No. Possible. Way.” She added, “All the kids were there! Including Todd, who is now nine feet tall. When Todd graduates… Never mind. I don’t want to talk about Todd graduating.”

She added, “Anyway, I just wanted to share a little bit about what’s happening in our lives here. I’m always trying (emphasis on trying) to balance family members’ privacy and letting everyone’s story be their own…but I love all of you and feel strange not telling you that we have this sadness going on even as the daily business of our lives is moving along.”

In 2014, she wrote about Caleb on her blog again, calling him ”his father’s clone in every way,” and writing, “Used to take my keys off the pew in church and snicker as I looked under the cushion, on the floor, and inside the hymnal for them. And actually, he still does this. Calls me ‘ma’am.’ He’s a good kid.”

4. Ree Drummond Met Her ‘Cowboy’ Husband Ladd ‘in a Smoky Bar’

The Pioneer Woman’s biography for Ree Drummond says she met husband Ladd through a “chance encounter with a cowboy in a smoky bar,” and they have been married 23 years. They have five children and seven dogs and live in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was her hometown, but she had been living in Los Angeles and was moving to Oklahoma. “Ladd was standing across the bar wearing a pair of Wrangler jeans and cowboy boots, sipping on bottled beer. He had blue-green eyes and salt-and-pepper hair—but it was the cowboy’s hands that made him impossible for Ree to ignore,” the bio says.

He called her later in Chicago, and they were married, with Ree exchanging a city life for ranch life. They have daughters Alex and Paige and sons Todd and Bryce. They also have a foster son named Jamar who has become a part of their family.

5. Caleb’s Facebook Page Says His Job Is as a ‘Cowboy’

The Pioneer Woman blogger and Food Network star Ree Drummond thanked fans for their support following her husband and nephew's vehicle accident at her family ranch. https://t.co/0U1uDyXhp0 pic.twitter.com/WjFCIENFae — E! News (@enews) March 12, 2021

On Facebook, Caleb says he’s a “cowboy.”

He graduated from high school at Pawhuska High School in OKlahoma and attended Texas Tech University, where he studied “ag business and economics.”

He also attended Wesleyan Christian School.

READ NEXT: Met Police Officer Wayne Couzens Accused in Disappearance of Sarah Everard.