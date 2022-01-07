Candice Murley Dead: See Last Video of TikTok Star

Candice Murley was a TikTok star who has died at age 36. You can watch her last video later in this article.

Her obituary, posted by Wiseman’s Funeral Homes, confirms that Candice Iris Murley died on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

A GoFundMe page in Murley’s memory has raised more than $17,000. The cause of death has not been released.

“I hate it when the voices in my head go silent because then I don’t know what those f****** are up to,” she said in her last TikTok video, which you can watch below. Be aware that she uses graphic language in it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Murley Died at Her Home

The obituary says that “it is with deep sadness that the family of the late Candice Murley of Marystown announces her passing at her home in Lewin’s Cove on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 at the age of 36.”

The obituary continues:

Leaving to mourn with a lifetime of wonderful memories are her son, Maxwell of Marystown; her mother, Jean Murley of Marystown; father, Larry Murley of Marystown; sisters, Tanya Murley of Calgary, AB and Marsha McEvoy (George) of St. John’s; nephew, Gavin; four nieces, Emily, Lilly, Kaylee, and Natalie; aunts, Sandra Brushett (Georhe), Brenda Solaroli (Dino) and Susan Murley (Frank); uncles, Brendan Barry, Albert Barry, Keith Barry, Bill Barry, William Murley (Cathy), and Steve Murley (Joan); plus a large circle of relatives and friends.

Her visitation was scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2022.

“Due to Alert Level 4, this will be a walk through visitation only. Only one household bubble can visit at a time. Also please note that masks must be worn in the funeral home at all times and everyone will have to present their VaxPass to enter the building and due to covid-19 regulations, no food is permitted in the funeral home,” the obit continues.

She was to be buried at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Marystown on Saturday, January 8.

Murley’s Family Described Her Death as ‘Very Unexpected’

Although the GoFundMe page doesn’t give a cause of death, it describes her death as very unexpected. The page reads:

We have received some news no one wants to hear, tonight we lost a huge part of our family, my sister Candice. This was very unexpected, and our hearts are torn apart. Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way. She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music; can’t forget about her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo. But more than anything in his world she loved her Son & her family dearly, we also can’t forget her cat Stash. We just know she is dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she is certainly there. We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity. Perhaps the stars are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy. Most people knew her as Candi – famous for her TikToks. She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let’s not forget her scatter singing with her mic. Let’s now look back at all her videos and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss, she will be missed terribly by many. Candice’s passing came as a massive shock to our family and we are not financially prepared for it. We ask that you please donate what you can to help give Candice the funeral she deserves and to assist our family in coping with this tragic loss. We thank everyone in advance.

