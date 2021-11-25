CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Traditionally, CBS does its own broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that includes performances by Broadway’s hottest shows. This year’s special will air on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 at 9 a.m. ET/PT

Hosted by “Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, the CBS broadcast of the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes viewers “on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats including the iconic Santa Claus. Also, the show will feature musical performances and celebrity interviews.”

Performances include the Broadcast casts of “Waitress” and “Chicago,” plus appearances by some of CBS’ hottest stars: Laya DeLeon Hayes from “The Equalizer,” Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp from “Star Trek: Discovery,” and Broadway star Erich Bergen.

In a 2019 interview ahead of co-hosting, Knight told CBS Los Angeles that she and Frazier have so much fun together hosting the parade.

“We are the funniest, most ridiculous two people on the planet,” said Knight. “The show never stops and we just have this amazing chemistry and a friendship that is so deep. When we have these events together, we have such a good time.”

She also said that watching the kids who travel from all over the country to perform in the parade “warms [her] heart.”

“I grew up in rural Canada without fancy Hollywood parents and somehow made my way into this job,” said Knight. “When I look out and see the parents lining these streets, the big balloons and celebrities are fabulous, but then you see these amazing marching bands from schools all over the nation. You know the hard work that went into those kids fundraising to be here and rehearsing like crazy. It’s such a big deal. You see the pride in these kids’ faces and that really warms my heart.”

Similarly, in a 2018 interview with Parents, Frazier said that he still pinches himself when he gets to host the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I’m still a little kid at heart, and I still get geeked up when I hear the bands and watch the balloons go by, so every year when it comes around and they say, ‘Are you ready for the parade?’ I still pinch myself. It is one of the magical things that happens in my life,” said Frazier, adding that he does make time to celebrate Thanksgiving, but just not quite the same way as everyone else.

“Work is part of life, so what I’ve tried to do in the past is celebrate Thanksgiving the next day or on the weekend to make sure there’s a chance for everybody to come together,” said the reporter.

The CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, November 25 at 9 a.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS.