How to Watch Women’s Champions League Final 2021 in USA

Chelsea and Barcelona will square off in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final Sunday, May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be televised anywhere, but you can watch it on Amazon Prime or Paramount+. Here’s a rundown of both options, and how to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final:

Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview

Barca made its only appearance in the Champions League final in 2019, losing to Lyon, 4-1. This will be Chelsea’s first appearance in the final after handing Real Madrid a 2-1 loss in the semifinals on May 5 to get here. Thus, both will be looking to make history by hoisting the trophy for the first time.

Jenni Hermoso, Vicky Losada, Lieke Martens and Asisat Oshoala make up a strong core for Barca, who knows it will have to be clicking on all fronts in order to take home the silverware. “Everyone is investing a lot more in women’s football, and it’s really nice to see,” Martens said this week, per Sports Illustrated. “We’re always on the pitch, we’re working our ass off. We really deserve that platform as well.”

“The league has been quite easy this year,” Martens added. “We knew that those games in the Champions League we have to lift our level more and more. … Against Chelsea we have to reach our best level.”

On the other side, led by stars Sam Kerr, Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder and managed by Emma Hayes, Chelsea has gone 4-1-1 in its last six matches, with many crediting Hayes for her squad’s recent success.

“She makes us used to having the pressure so whenever the moments come where it’s a pressured game, it’s not that big of a deal for us because we deal with that pressure every day,” Chelsea captain Eriksson, told the Associated Press about Hayes. “She’s taken Chelsea to this point. She’s pushed us every year.”

Chelsea has been on a roll this past year. It retained its FA WSL title and won England’s League Cup. Now, the squad is looking to add a Champions League championship trophy to its growing list of accomplishments.

“This probably means the most to me out of all my Golden Boots,” Kerr said after Chelsea won the WSL title. “I feel like a lot of people said I had to come to Europe to prove myself and here it is.” Adding a win here would be a boon for both teams, and it should prove to be a riveting match.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both squads:

Chelsea Predicted Lineup: Ann-Katrin Berger; Niamh Charles, Magdalena Eriksson, Millie Bright, Jessica Carter; Sophie Ingle, Melanie Leupolz, Ji So-Yun; Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Samantha Kerr

Barcelona Predicted Lineup: Sandra Panos; Leila Ouahabi, Maria Pilar Leon, Jana Fernandez, Marta Torrejon; Patricia Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas; Caroline Graham Hansen, Lieke Martens, Jenni Hermoso

