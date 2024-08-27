Chiefs Undrafted Rookie Makes Initial Roster After Position Switch: Report

Roster cutdowns in the NFL are a somber day for many players. But for players like Kansas City Chiefs undrafted rookie safety Chris Roland-Wallace, it will be a day of celebration. Roland-Wallace made Kansas City’s initial 53-player roster, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest on August 27.

Roland-Wallace, 22, spent four seasons at Arizona and played his final year of collegiate ball at USC before entering the NFL this offseason. The noteworthy part of CRW’s game is the fact that he played cornerback in college before the Chiefs had him switch to safety.

During the preseason, Roland-Wallace lined up primarily in the slot and allowed 6 catches on 8 targets for 64 yards, according to PFF. He also had 11 tackles, 2 stops, and 1 QB pressure.

With Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, and rookie Jaden Hicks being locked into the 53-player roster, that left one roster spot for CRW, Deon Bush, Tyree Gillespie, and DJ Miller to compete over. Though his preseason stats don’t jump off of the page, Roland-Wallace did enough to convince the coaching staff he belongs on the regular-season roster instead of potentially stashing him on the practice squad.

Chiefs Make Decision on Charles Omenihu: Report

Chiefs veteran defensive end Charles Omenihu, who has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered during the AFC Championship in January, will begin the regular season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on August 27.

There are “hopes” that Omenihu will return in November, per Rapoport.

During the 2023 season, Omenihu registered 29 total quarterback pressures (17 hurries, 7, sacks, 5 hits), 13 stops, and 2 forced fumbles in 11 regular season games, per PFF. In three playoff games, he recorded 8 total QB pressures (7 hurries, 1 sack), 1 stop, and 1 forced fumble.

As a player who can play in any role along the defensive line, Omenihu’s return can’t come soon enough for a Chiefs squad that is looking to make NFL history by winning three straight championships.

‘Optimism’ That BJ Thompson Will Play This Season: Report

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on August 27, linebacker BJ Thompson will begin the regular season on the non-football illness list.

“He’ll miss the first four games, but there is optimism he’ll play this season,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Thompson, a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2023, suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting in June.

Once Thompson is sidelined for a mandatory four games he will then have four more weeks to begin practicing and prove that he should be activated.