Club América vs Chivas 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Match in USA

Club América host Chivas in the latest edition of the Clásico Nacional in Mexico on Saturday night. As advertised, this is the biggest game in the Liga MX calendar based on the history of the two clubs and the pageantry that surrounds it.

In the US, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN and Univision. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Club América vs Chivas online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, Univision and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Club América vs Chivas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Univision is included in every one, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club América vs Chivas live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Club América vs Chivas Preview

It is usually said that when it comes to derbies, form is irrelevant. This is the match that teams are always looking to win and will do whatever it takes in order to get the result as well as bragging rights.

Club América comes into this match with the focus placed on trying to recover their form after losing for the first time this tournament against Toluca last weekend at the Nemesio Diez.

Not only that, they also know they have two big objectives to accomplish. On top of playing in the Clásico Nacional, the azulcremas also need to be ready to face Monterrey in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League next month. This means that for them to stay in contention, they have to be sharp every week.

The fans have decided that they will help the team out as they plan a serenade on Friday night to give them players the support they need.

América will count on Mexican international Henry Martín to make a difference once again. The player who just scored his 50th goals with the Mexican giants scored in two of his last three clásicos as has his attacking partner Federico Viñas.

One player that will probably be missing after Sebastián Cáseres was sent off against Toluca. América decided to appeal the decision and the FMF announced on Tuesday that the decision was harsh and an investigation on the matter began.

The pending investigation ended up rejected América’s appeal and the player will not be available for action.

Yet though all this controversy and criticism, coach Santiago Solari is still top of the table in Mexico. He also was successful up to now with all of América’s traditional rivals. This also includes the last time “Las Águilas” faced Chivas, beating them 3-0 over at Estadio Akron.

Chivas in the meantime, find themselves in the midst of an administrative crisis after they sacked coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich despite having won against Pachuca at that weekend.

The team also announced that Marcelo Michel Leaño would be the interim coach of the team until the board finally decide on a coach to continue the project. Although he is known more a coach that develops talent, Leaño has experience handling first teams.

He took the helm on a provisional basis when Luis Fernando Tena was sacked back in 2020. In his lone match, Chivas defeated Bravos 2-0.

What is most preoccupying for Chivas is that under the leadership of Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez, they have been unable to beat their eternal rivals.

If there is good news for Chivas, it’s that Alexis Vega and Ángel Zaldivar returned to the squad and would be probable starters in this match. Vega suffered an ankle injury in World Cup Qualifiers with Mexico in their 1-0 victory over Costa Rica and would be ready to go.

Club América probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Váldez, Emmanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Salvador Reyes; Federico Viñas, Henry Martín

Chivas probable XI: Raúl Gudiño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Alan Torres; Jesús Molina, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Angulo, Alexis Vega; Carlos Cisneros

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 242 América Wins: 88 (314 goals) Chivas Wins: 77 (302 goals) Draws: 77