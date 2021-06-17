Colombia vs Venezuela Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Columbia looks for a second straight win to start Copa America 2021 as they face off against a struggling Venezuela side on Thursday at Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico.

In the United States, the match (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast), TUDN (Spanish) and UniMas (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Colombia vs Venezuela (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which are all on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

Colombia vs Venezuela Preview

After a 1-0 victory over Ecuador, Colombia looks to make it two in a row as they face off against Venezuela. Columbia should feel confident for the matchup, considering Venezuela has not beat them since 2015. On top of that, Venezuela is still expected to be missing some players due to a COVID-19 issue.

“The game against Ecuador was very difficult, the pitch helped little,” Colombia striker Luis Muriel said during a media conference. “It helped them a lot in the pressure they exert. Venezuela lets you play a little more.

“Venezuela showed despite all the casualties a great game against Brazil and against us it will be a fierce and hard game. … I strive every day to improve, we want to continue building a great team. We are going to seek the victory that will put us in the next phase.”

Edwin Cardona scored the goal for Columbia in their opener, scoring just before half on a low shot off a set-piece.

“(Cardona and I) saw that the opportunity was there,” Juan Cuadrado told reporters after the game. “We talked about it right before he kicked the ball. We had tried it (in training) a few times, but that was in Barranquilla (Colombia), where we had the time. Here (in Brazil), we’ve only been able to talk about it.”

Venezuela had a tough opener against defending champion Brazil, which became even tougher due to the missing players. The final score was 3-0, but frankly, it could have been much worse with Brazil having 18 attempts at goal and 62 percent possession.

“We could have done more, but I am proud of these boys. Some had their debuts for the national team. It was an important day, we wanted to dignify Copa America and the national team,” Peseiro said. “It is obvious that it (the COVID-19 outbreak) had an impact, but that doesn’t stop me from being happy for their will, their effort.”

Venezuela has won just one of its last seven matches in all competitions.

Colombia is a -305 favorite to win the match, with Venezuela coming in at +900 to come out victorious. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

