A Texas Woman in Her 30s Died of COVID-19 While on a Flight

On Sunday, officials said that a Texas woman in her 30s died of COVID-19 on a flight from Arizona to Texas. While her death was reported by Dallas County on Sunday as a coronavirus death, the incident itself occurred on July 25. According to WFAA, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county had just been made aware of the case “a day or two ago.”

Jenkins told the outlet that the flight was heading from Arizona to Texas, and the Garland, Texas woman would have contracted the virus in Arizona. “We don’t know a whole lot. We may not know if she was aware she was sick. Contact took place in Arizona,” Jenkins said.

There is a lot of information that hasn’t been publicly released in the case, including the woman’s identity and the airline she was traveling on.

The Woman, Who Had Underlying Health Conditions, Died on the Plane Before Takeoff

Jenkins reported to WFAA that the woman, who was in her 30s, had underlying health conditions. The judge said that the woman died on the plane before it had taken off, while it was still on the tarmac. She was “ill and having trouble breathing” and was given oxygen, Jenkins said. Officials don’t yet know if the woman knew she had COVID-19.

“[This is a] reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID,” the judge added, according to BuzzFeed News. “I would strongly encourage people to not think they’re invincible from COVID because they don’t think they’re in a high-risk category.”

Dallas County was only able to add the July death to its coronavirus statistics now because they didn’t initially know the cause of death. WFAA reported that the county was informed in August that a Texas resident from Dallas County died in Arizona, but the determination that the cause of death was COVID-19 was only shared this week, Jenkins said.

Recent CDC Studies Show That COVID-19 Rates Are Now Higher Among Young People Than at the Start of the Pandemic, as the U.S. Enters a ‘Third Wave’ of Cases

The CDC recently reported that there are now more young people than older adults who are contracting COVID-19, marking an important shift from the start of the pandemic. A CDC report stated that between June and August 2020, COVID-19 cases were highest in adults aged 20 to 29, who made up more than 20% of confirmed cases.

Another CDC study pointed out that 1 in 5 adults aged 18 to 34 who had contracted COVID-19 and shown symptoms were still feeling the effects of the virus 2 to 3 weeks later. “COVID-19 can result in prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions,” the report concluded.

With the colder fall weather hitting the U.S., a rise in coronavirus cases is also sweeping the country, something experts issued warnings about in the past few months. An associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Justin Lessler, told CNBC: “Our worry has been that we would see a fall wave, that we’d see a big resurgence in the fall. And that has really been something I think all of us in the public health community have been worried about for a while.”

The outlet reported that as of Friday, October 16, coronavirus cases were going up by 5% or more in 38 states, with an average of 55,000 new cases a day. That average is 16% higher than the previous week, CNBC wrote. The uptick in cases is matched with increased hospitalizations in some states, the outlet wrote.

North Dakota officials said they’re concerned that hospitals will be overwhelmed and some residents from rural parts of the state have traveled hours to hospitals in Montana or South Dakota because there was no room in the hospital in the state’s capital. One official with Sanford Health, who runs hospitals in both North Dakota and South Dakota, said:

What we’re seeing as the hospitalizations of Covid increase in direct correlation to the number of cases increasing in our communities, we’re also seeing sicker patients that have delayed care in March and April that are now coming in with problems. They require more intense care, longer hospital stays, so that all compounds.

