How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at Costco

Costco is one of a number of retail locations offering COVID-19 vaccines at their in-store pharmacies. If you’re interested, here are the details on how you can sign up and which Costco locations will be giving vaccines near you.

Where Will Costco Be Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations?

As of February 10, Costco’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage notes that it will be giving vaccinations (typically Moderna) in New York City, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Washington. It notes that they may add more states and locations to the list as there is availability, so check back frequently. Exact availability will also depend on each state’s guidelines.

Here are more details on locations where vaccines are currently being offered:

New York City, New York

Oregon: Albany, Aloha, Bend, Central Point, Clackamas, Eugene, Hillsboro, Portland, Roseburg, Salem, Tigard, Warrenton, Wilsonville

Puerto Rico: Caguas, Carolina, East Bayamon, West Bayamon

Washington

Please note that Costco’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage is separate from Costco’s Immunization Program webpage. The immunization webpage that says walk-ins welcome and lets you reserve a time does not include COVID-19 vaccinations. It is relevant for all other vaccinations, like seasonal flu vaccines, hepatitis, meningitis, shingles, and more.

How to Reserve a COVID-19 Vaccination in New York

First, go to the sign-up form for your particular city. In this case, New York’s only eligible city as of the time of publication is New York City.

As of the time of publication, the New York City link on Costco’s webpage redirects you to the NYC Health webpage, so you can’t reserve a vaccination on Costco’s website itself. On the NYC webpage, you’ll see eligibility guidelines and then you can click “Find a COVID-19 Vaccine” to see if there is availability near you. There you’ll be taken to NYC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder, where you can enter your address or ZIP code to see if a vaccine is available near you.

How to Reserve a COVID-19 Vaccination in Oregon

First, go to the sign-up form for your particular city. The direct links are below, as provided on February 10. Each link will explain the eligibility requirements. In Oregon, this is listed as “healthcare providers, childcare providers, and people 75 and older” starting February 15. Then starting February 22, it includes people 70 and older. Starting March 1, eligibility includes people 65 and older. You’ll then click “Get Started” if you meet the eligibility, and will see which location is taking appointments in your city and whether any are currently available. If there are no times available, check in at another time to see if more times are added.

How to Reserve a COVID-19 Vaccination in Puerto Rico

First, go to the sign-up form for your particular city. The direct links are below, as provided on February 10. Each link will explain the eligibility requirements. In Puerto Rico, this is listed as being people older than 65. You’ll then click “Get Started” if you meet the eligibility, and will see which location is taking appointments in your city and whether any are currently available. If there are no times available, check in at another time to see if more times are added.

How to Reserve a COVID-19 Vaccination in Washington

First, go to the sign-up form for your particular city. In this case, Washington only has one link to click, rather than individual cities. At this time, Costco’s link simply takes you to the Washington Department of Health website. The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of vaccine distribution at this time. This means anyone ages 65 and older, or 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household, is eligible. People in Phase 1A are also eligible, including high-risk health care workers, first responders, people who live or work at long-term care facilities, and other workers in health settings at risk of COVID-19, according to the webpage.

At the Washington DoH webpage, there’s a Vaccine Phase Finder you can visit to determine if you meet eligibility requirements in the state.

The webpage also has a Vaccine Locations link you can click, which will show you where vaccine locations are currently offered in your region. This shows all vaccine locations, not just Costco’s.

