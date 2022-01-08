Cowboys vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online

NFC East rivals clash in the final week of the season as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, and will also stream on ESPN+. Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Eagles online:

Cowboys vs Eagles Preview

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to face off in the final week of the season, although there’s not too much drama with both teams already qualified for the postseason. The Cowboys have locked up the NFC East, while the Eagles can’t finish higher than the sixth seed.

“There are slight odds to potentially move up, so we want to make sure we take care of business on our end, and finish off and make sure we’re playing with momentum,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

The Cowboys dropped their last game to the Cardinals, 25-22, stopping their four-game win streak. However, quarterback Dak Prescott is not discouraged.

“Everything we’ve put into this thing, going back to April or before, we’ve got a lot of work invested in this,” Prescott said. “You take the losses and everything we’ve encountered during the season, those are all just learning experiences. When you have the men we have, the coaches, the group, the comradery, the brotherhood, the connection, you’re going to have confidence. You’re going to have confidence that we have the right players to fix the problems, learn from our experiences good or bad and move forward the right way. That’s as clear as I can make it.”

While Prescott is expected to play, some key members of the Cowboys will be out , including running back Tony Pollard, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Jayron Kearse.

The Eagles have won four in a row and have punched their ticket to the playoffs. While they can’t move too much in terms of their playoff positioning, there is still some history on the line. Rookie DeVonta Smith is just 37 yards shy of DeSean Jackson’s team rookie record for receiving yards.

“I feel like I need to be out there. I feel like the whole team needs to be out there, just a momentum thing,” Smith said. “We’ve kind of got everything going in the right direction, so just keep that momentum building. Just another week to fine-tune the small things … it means a lot.”

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 43 points. The under is 5-0 in Dallas’ last 5 road games. Philadelphia is 4-0 straight up in its last four games.