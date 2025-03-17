How Shota Imanaga is preparing for Tokyo series against Dodgers

As Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga prepares for a special homecoming series in Japan, millions of eyes will be fixated on him. Not only is he one of the game’s rising stars, but he is also getting the ball in Game One against the defending champion Dodgers to kick off the 2025 MLB season.

His stats last season speak for themselves. His 2.91 ERA, 1.021 WHIP, and 15-3 record were sensational. The 31-year-old will look to replicate these numbers in his sophomore campaign. A campaign that starts with a trip back home.

His most recent interview in Tokyo delves into his mentality and preparation before tomorrow morning’s game.

A marquee matchup

Fellow Japanese star Shohei Ohtani has been brought up frequently to Imanaga as their matchups are highly coveted. When asked by one interviewer if there would be increased satisfaction in getting the reigning National League MVP to strike out Imanaga said through his interpreter “I think theirs no difference in satisfaction there.”

Last season, Ohtani went 0-5 against Imanaga. This is a trend that the Cubs would love to see repeated this season. The Cubs play seven early games against the Dodgers.

When asked about the fan perception of his personality Imanaga remarked “There are times where you don’t want to show emotion to respect your opponent. But I think when I do especially at Wrigley where the crowd is going to cheer and go with that I think I will continue to do that.”

Despite being in a foreign atmosphere, the support for the Cubs seems to be sky-high in Japan. The crowd could be heard singing “Go Cubs Go” in the Tokyo Dome following the Cub’s last exhibition game. Perhaps the crowd in Tokyo will give him the same reinforcement that the Wrigley faithful does back home.

How he handles pressure

When asked how he has learned to handle pressure and his mindset before tomorrow’s game Imanagae replied “I’ve talked to the mental skills coach a handful of times and I feel like personally my mental skills aren’t that good. But I feel like there are times when you feel like you want to run away but I talked to Justin Steele about pressure and he mentioned in 100 years nobody will remember this.”

Imanagas honesty here is refreshing. Many athletes would not be vulnerable enough to say they had sought help. Even fewer would admit that they still struggle with the mental side of the game. His mention of leaning on teammate Justin Steele is touching. Steele and Imanaga will anchor the top of the Cubs rotation this season. They will each start one of the Tokyo series games.

Finally, when asked where this homecoming series in Tokyo ranks among his career moments he said “Number one. When all is said and done when I’m done with my career and I take off my jersey I want to think about this moment. So I want to do well so that memory will be a good one.”

Imanaga has had several great moments as a professional. His dominant rookie season in MLB, his WBC win over Team USA and his All-Star appearance all come to mind. But it sounds like nothing will compare to this upcoming series for Imanaga.