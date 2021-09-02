Daffney Unger Dead: Shannon Spruill Posted Instagram Video

Daffney Unger, whose real name was Shannon Spruill and who was a former WCW star, is dead at age 46, according to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office.

Heavy confirmed that Spruill has died with the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office in Georgia. The office spokeswoman told Heavy in a phone call that Spruill was found deceased “at her residence in the early morning hours of September 2. The office is not yet releasing the cause of death or manner of death or additional details, she said.

TMZ first broke the story of Unger’s death/

Seventeen hours before news of her death broke, friends tried to reach out to Unger after she posted a troubling Instagram video.

Mick Foley, a retired professional wrestler, wrote on his Twitter page, “If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail.”

He later wrote, “I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney. If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255.”

I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available.

800-273-8255 https://t.co/9AH20OjY50 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

Unger Posted a Disturbing Video Before Her Death, Saying, ‘I Am All Alone’

According to TMZ, although the cause of death is not yet clear, Unger posted “a very disturbing video to her social media page” before she died.

TMZ reported that the Instagram story video indicated Unger might be suicidal. “Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?” she said. The video is no longer visible on her Instagram page.

The video also captured her saying, “Remember, my brain goes to Boston,” according to TMZ.

Another Twitter user wrote, before news of Spruill’s death broke, “If anyone knows someone who knows Daffney Unger (the wrestler) personally can someone pls contact her and check on her shes on IG live rn and she sounds like she may be about to harm herself.”

People Expressed Heartbreak on Spruill’s Social Media Pages

Her most recent Instagram post that is still up, from August 17, read, “Rhi Rhi – it’s a no brainer 🧠 No one can defeat you! I love you to the moooooon and back 🌙 #BookClub4Life #OhReally 💚”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daffney Unger (@screamqueendaff)

Unger’s Facebook page is under her real name, Shannon Spruill. Her most recent visible post to people not on her friend list came on August 30, 2021, and it was about a friend’s birthday party.

“Happiest of Birthdays you beautiful woman, you! 🥳🎂🎈🎁🕯” she wrote of a friend. Her other recent posts involved fundraisers.

In April, she wrote, “Daffanatics! If you’re in the area and want to attend my seminar with @vcwaction there are still spots open 👐 For those of you registered, I need you all to bring the following, please:

1. Notebook 2. Pen

3. Phone

4. Entrance music

5. Ring gear

6. Workout gear

7. A positive attitude 🤘😊

See y’all at high noon on Saturday!

I’m so excited 🙌 🖤”

People have now filled her top post with heartbreaking comments. They include, “I’m heartbroken. Such a beautiful soul. May you RIP ❤”

A man wrote, “Just found out that my friend has passed away we met at w c w she was one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever known inside and out. We became very good friends and had a friendship that has lasted decades. She was so incredibly talented such a beautiful spirit such a beautiful human being I have just broken right now I love her so much when my wife first met her the first time on the show she instantly fell in love with her as well because she is such an amazing human being I am going to miss you so much I am so thankful privileged and honored to have shared a friendship with you for so many years I love you this one hurts so much I hope you are at peace my beautiful friend I will always treasure the Friendship we have you are a once-in-a-lifetime kind of person.”

“Heart broken. Shannon Spruill u were always one of the nicest people in are business. Rip my friend.”

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport.