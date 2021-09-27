How to Watch Eagles vs Cowboys Online Without Cable

It’ll be a huge NFC East showdown when the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) for Monday Night Football in Week 3.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, while the special “Manning Cast” with Peyton and Eli Manning will be on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Cowboys (either broadcast) online:

Eagles vs Cowboys Preview

The Cowboys are coming off a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. Dak Prescott completed 23 of 27 passes for 237 yards and an interception, and running back Tony Pollard continued his breakout campaign, rushing for 109 yards and a score on 13 carries, while also catching three passes for 31 yards.

Pollard averaged 8.4 yards per carry, while Ezekiel Elliott averaged 4.4, sparking a debate on many sports media talk shows this week about whether Pollard should usurp Elliott as the team’s top back. We’ll see what happens, but he has been a key weapon for Prescott so far this season.

The Cowboys QB was a huge reason they beat the Chargers, as he led an 11-play, 49-yard drive in the game’s last four minutes, which led to a 56-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to win it.

“Just to make the statement: When Dak lines up, we have a chance to win the game,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said about his QB, via ESPN. “That’s the type of player he is. He clearly demonstrates that not only on Sundays but the way he approaches it each and every day. That’s what you look for in your franchise quarterback.”

On the other side, the Eagles are coming off a flat performance in a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 12-23 for 190 passing yards, and he also led the team in rushing, with 10 carries for 82 yards and a score.

“I’ve always had the confidence in myself to continue to grow and build every day,” Hurts said about getting the opportunity to lead the team. “Now I now have an opportunity to continue to write my own story and help write a story for this football team with the Eagles this year. So everybody has a part in it. But I’m thankful for that opportunity now. And I want to take advantage of it.”

We’ll see how well Hurts does against a Dallas defense that has allowed 24.0 points and 419.5 total yards on defense through two games. By contrast, the Philly defense is surrendering 283 total yards (4th in the NFL) and 11.5 points (4th in the NFL) per game so far this season, so Prescott will be challenged in a big way.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Eagles, 67-53.

Here’s a look at the injury report for both teams, via Sports Illustrated:

Cowboys Injuries: Tyron Smith: Questionable (Neck), DeMarcus Lawrence: Questionable (Knee), Chidobe Awuzie: Out (Hamstring)

Eagles Injuries: Alshon Jeffery: Out (Foot), Fletcher Cox: Questionable (Abdomen), Jalen Reagor: Out (Thumb), Rudy Ford: Out (Groin)