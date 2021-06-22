England vs Czech Republic 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

England meets Czech Republic for their last group-stage match of Euro 2020 on Tuesday, with both sides already knowing they have a spot waiting in the knockout stage. Here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of England vs Czech Republic and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

England vs Czech Republic Preview

England and the Czech Republic know they have spots reserved at in the knockout stage but both sides want to maintain strong form heading into the next phase of Euro 2020.

Both teams have a draw and win on their record so far. The Czechs beat Scotland 2-0 and played to a 1-1 draw with Croatia.

“We have four points, so that is a pretty good position for us. We know England have massive quality and top star players. But in their first games they did not create too many chances – maybe they are struggling a little bit in attack – but as a team they will be always tough to play against. So we have to prepare as well as we can and of course we want to win, get three points and secure qualification from this group.”

England beat Croatia 1-0 in its opener but played to a scoreless draw with Scotland. That did not please manager Gareth Southgate.

“We’re a professional sports team playing at a high level,” Southgate said. “We have to expect there’s expectation, we have to expect there are demands on the team. It’s pointless complaining about that. We could be involved in some matches that nobody was bothered about watching and life would be a lot duller.

“We’re playing for England, we’re at Wembley, we’re in a major tournament and we’ve got to cope with that. We’ve got to produce the football that gives the crowd the excitement they want, the results they want.”

Southgate has been encouraged by the fans in the stadium, although he knows the home field isn’t what it could be.

“The people in the stadium have been terrific in making an atmosphere, compared to what we’ve been watching for the last 10 months,” he said. “It feels brilliant, but it’s not 90,000, it’s not what Budapest was the other day when I saw them all bouncing behind the goal. Yes, we have got home advantage but it’s a little restricted … for the intimidation for the opposition as much as the support for us.”

England is a -190 favorite to win the match, with the Czech Republic coming in at +600 to come out victorious. The goal total is set at 2.5 goals.

PREDICTED LINEUPS(per UEFA.com)

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Souček, Holeš; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Misses next match if booked: Bořil, Hložek, Masopust

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Bellingham; Grealish, Kane, Sterling

Misses next match if booked: Foden

