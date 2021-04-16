FedEx Indianapolis Mass Shooting Reported Near Airport [AUDIO]

A mass shooting broke out at an Indianapolis, Indiana, FedEx facility near the airport. Authorities described the situation as an “active shooter” incident at one point on the scanner. There were reports of people hiding by conveyor belts and at least five people shot, possibly as many as eight.

At one point in the initial police dispatch audio, which you can listen to later in this article, dispatchers said the suspect was described as a “white male wearing a hat” or hoodie and carrying a rifle type weapon. CNN described a “mass casualty” incident at the facility on the southwest side of the city.

Dispatchers said early on that they thought at least five people were shot but then they kept finding more victims. Be aware that early scanner reports can be contradictory or even wrong. Authorities were also investigating whether there might be two shooters but later declared there was only one shooter, dead at the scene. Other reports say as many as eight people might be shot.

“We have an active shooter currently at FedEx. They’re reporting at least five people shot,” said a dispatcher. Authorities have not yet given an official accounting of what’s happened, including how many were shot and killed, suspect name or motive, or where the suspect is. Dispatch audio, though, indicated that the police thought the suspect was believed to be dead at the scene. This remains unconfirmed.

“We have the suspect here inside it looks like. Looks like he has a gunshot wound to the head. Two rifles here,” an officer said in the audio. “Unless there’s another person out, this is going to be our suspect here.” Authorities said at one point, “We have four more down inside the building.” They also found two people in the parking lot and one person in the office. Their conditions are not clear.

You can listen to some of the earliest police dispatch audio here. It captures police dealing with a flurry of initial reports as they discover victims and broadcast a suspect description:

The mass shooting occurred in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Witness Said a Man Pulled a Gun Out of His Trunk

A witness told John Curtis, “One guy showed up and pulled a gun out of his trunk and went inside. People were driving away, but then he started shooting at the cars driving away.” He said the shooting started in the parking lot, and then continued in the building.

This man said his niece was shot in the arm but is going to be OK.

The dispatcher said at one point that someone “had been shot.” Then they said two to three were shot. Another dispatcher said a female was “screaming for help.” An officer said “another one is down by the building.” They said the hospitals should prepare for “multiple victims.” One person was described as “conscious, barely.”

“Do we have any living victims needing an ambulance?” an officer asked at one point.

“Person shot. He is outside in the parking lot,” another dispatcher said of another victim. “EMS is en route.”

Videos Emerged From the Scene

Videos on social media showed a large response to the scene.

The Indiana State Police said I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Regan Pkwy due to police activity in the area.

Rafael Sánchez, WRTV journalist, wrote on Twitter, “Initial details on mass casualty shooting at FedEx facility in Indy.” He said that the first 911 call came in at 11:07 p.m. on April 15, 2021, with people reporting someone shooting outside the building. There were then reports of shots in the building. He said there were multiple injuries, and people were hiding by conveyer belts inside.

Authorities were evacuating the building and searching people.

