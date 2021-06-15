France vs Germany Euro 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

One of the best matchups of the Euro 2020 group stage is on tap Tuesday as France takes on Germany at Allianz Arena.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish).

France vs Germany Preview

Two top contenders at Euro 2020 clash in the group stage as Germany hosts France in Munich.

Germany has lost just once this year in all competitions, which was a stunning upset at the hands of North Macedonia. France — the runner-up at Euro 2016 — has not dropped a match since November of 2020.

With Portugal also lurking in the group, every point is vastly important for the Group F squads.

“I don’t think it could have been any tougher. Nevertheless, we’re looking forward to it. These are the kinds of matches you would expect from the quarter-finals or semi-finals onwards,” Germany midfielder Toni Kroos told UEFA.com. “But that’s the way it is now. It’ll be important that we get into our best form right away, otherwise it’ll be very difficult to make it far.

“I think [this generation] is very strong. Except for a couple of games – and it’s normal that there are setbacks after the changes we’ve had – we’re on a good path. You look at where the players are playing, which says a lot, and the majority of them also have a very important role at big clubs, whether it’s Bayern or big clubs in other countries. I think that says everything about the quality.”

France has the best odds to win the tournament, coming in at +500, tied with England.

“It’s a massive game to start with. It’s a massive game for us but also for the Germans, because we are both among the top European nations,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “The objective is to be effective in both boxes, because that’s where the game will be decided.”

Germany is looking forward to the early tough test against a team like France, which has won three of the last five matchups, the other two games being played to a draw.

“You can feel positive tension in the air and anticipation. I really thought ‘finally!’ when I got on the bus to come here. I’m calm, relaxed, and think that in the last 14 days we have done what we wanted to,” Germany boss Joachim Löw said. “Tomorrow it’ll be important to see what the team has shown in those couple of weeks against such a top-class team like France.”

Possible lineups

• France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappé

• Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündoğan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, Gnabry

