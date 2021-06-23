Germany vs Hungary Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Hungary and Germany will clash in Euro 2020 Group play June 23 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Germany vs Hungary and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Germany vs Hungary Preview

Germany is coming off a much-needed 4-2 win over Portugal. The German side lost the opening round to France, 1-0, and a win in its second group stage match was necessary in order to avoid disaster.

German gaffer Joachim Löw praised the effort of Robin Gosens, who, along with Kai Havertz, scored the only goals for Germany in the win over Portugal, whose two self-goals also hurt them in a big way, contributing to the loss.

“We value him in the team and as coaches very much because he’s very, very open, very active in communication,” Löw said about Gosens. “He has a very good relationship with all the players, is somehow clear in his head, very straightforward. He is a guy like the game he plays, everything with clear lines, throw everything into the balance, the way he plays with unbridled commitment, and fights for things that are important to him.”

The German side will enter this one a bit short-handed, however, as Thomas Müller will miss the game dealing with a knee injury. He could miss the Round of 16, as well, but one of his teammates has already volunteered to step up and try to fill his shoes.

“I’ve got it in me to play the Thomas Müller role,” Leon Goretzka said this week. “In many ways, his position for the national time is similar to mine. It’s a position I’ve played in before for the national team, and I’m ready to help the team. The tournament can really begin for me now.”

On the other side, a win for Hungary would give the squad four points, which may or may not be enough to place it among the best third-placed finishers, propelling the squad forward in the tourney. Hungary dropped its first game in the group stage, 3-0 to Portugal, before fighting hard to earn a 1-1 draw against France in the second.

Attila Fiola scored the lone goal for Hungary, who saw striker Adam Szalai leave the game midway due to injury. “Today we managed to earn some glory,” Hungary coach Marco Rossi said after the draw against France, via the Star Tribune. “Tomorrow life will go on as usual.”

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Germany Predicted Starting Lineup: Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry

Hungary Predicted Starting Lineup: Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic

