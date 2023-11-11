Gerry Turner’s Final Rose Pick was Revealed in TikTok Video, Fans Believe

“Golden Bachelor” fans think a TikTok video clue reveals who Gerry Turner picks for the final rose. Stop reading if you don’t want to read a potential spoiler!

As fans know, Turner, 72, has narrowed his final rose choice down to New Jersey grandma Theresa Nist or Minneapolis dancer Leslie Fhima after sending Faith Martin home. Martin then had a heartbreaking reunion with Turner on the “Women Tell All” special.

However, who Turner ultimately picks is a closely held secret.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Insist They Heard Gerry Turner Laugh in Leslie Fhima’s TikTok Video

Fhima shared the video in September 2023, on her TikTok page, as well as on Instagram. In it, she dances with her granddaughter to the song by Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night.”

According to Parade, some fans think the video provides a clue that Turner picks Fhima because “they swear they heard Gerry laugh in a recent TikTok video she posted.” Whether it’s really Turner is not clear, of course. You can find just as many “Golden Bachelor” fans who think that Nist will get the final rose.

“Dancing into the new year with my granddaughter Kiki #shanatova,” Fhima captioned the video, which shows her dancing with her granddaughter in what looks like an apartment. You can watch it above and decide for yourself.

A fan responded in the comment thread, “Hmmm did I hear a tiny Gerry laugh from behind the camera??? 🤔”

Another wrote, “That was definitely Gerry in the background!” Yet another fan insisted they heard Turner. “Hearing that synonymous giggle 😂 wonder whoever could it be ?? Lmao 🤣 ❤️ love you Leslie congratulations ❤️🔥” they wrote.

And another wrote, “I’m definitely feeling I heard that laugh right…❤️”

Fans on TikTok also shared on the comment thread that they thought they heard Turner giggling in the background of Fhima’s dancing video.

Leslie Fhima Posts Frequently on Social Media

Fhima posts fairly frequently on Instagram, most recently sharing a throwback photo of her in an aerobics outfit. “Back in the 80’s when I had my own aerobics studio! So fun seeing this circulating around the internet,” she captioned her most recent photo.

She also recently posted about her niece.

Fhima also posted about her hometown date with Turner, writing, “It was so special to have Gerry in Minneapolis to meet my family🥰 💛🌹#thegoldenbachelor #bachelornation #teamleslie.” On October 24, she shared a photo with Turner and wrote, “loved this date so much! It was so special doing an activity that Gerry is passionate about.”

On TikTok, Fhima has shared videos about the show. Her TikTok page describes her as a personal trainer. She also has shared other family-oriented videos such as a video showing her going to a Vikings game with family members in Minnesota.

Next week, “Golden Bachelor” fans will see Turner, Fhima and Nist head to Costa Rica where they will have fantasy suites. Fhima has urged her TikTok followers to join in to watch the “Golden Bachelor” and has posted several “Golden Bachelor” related posts on the page.

READ NEXT: Faith Martin Reveals Why She Thinks Gerry Turner Cut Her.