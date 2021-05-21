Grizzlies vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Golden State Warriors Friday in a battle that will determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Preview

The Grizzlies advanced in the play-in tournament with a 100-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 24 points and big man Jonas Valančiūnas also had an impressive game, netting 23 points while hauling in a whopping 23 boards. Ja Morant added 20 points in the victory.

“That’s a hell of a stat,” Morant said about Valančiūnas’ line. “He really kept them off the boards, a good offensive rebounding team, and he locked down the paint for us tonight.”

“We’re just going to be ready to come to play and play our game. If we play our game to the best of our ability and guys just do a little bit extra than what they’ve been doing, we’ll be fine,” Brooks said after the win. “We’re going to bring the intensity and bring the energy, because we’ve got a goal in mind. I know from the beginning of the year, everybody was bought into that goal, and we’re all locked in.”

The Grizzlies haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017, and a win here would get them back. They’ll be playing a Golden State team coming off a heartbreaking 103-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night. LeBron James sunk a three-pointer at the end of regulation to win it, leaving Steph Curry and company one more loss away from elimination.

“A bitter pill to swallow,” Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said. “This was our game and we didn’t get it done.”

Eight third quarter turnovers didn’t help matters for the Warriors, who were down by just three points at halftime after a dagger beyond the arc from Curry brought them to within a basket. “We got away from ourselves,” Kerr added. “I didn’t even think our turnovers were forced. I thought we just made careless decisions with the ball and that’s what turned the game.”

Golden State had won six in a row before losing to the Lakers Wednesday night, while the Grizzlies had won five straight before losing to these same Warriors to close out the season, 113-101 prior to beating the Spurs. Now, neither team can afford one more loss.

The winner of this game will head to Salt Lake City to face the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz.

