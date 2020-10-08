Henry Davis: Man Charged in Murder of Texas Woman Markie McGinnis

Henry Davis is a 24-year-old Louisiana man accused of murdering Texas woman Markie McGinnis, according to police.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in Texas announced on October 6 that the New Orleans native was arrested on capital murder charges in connection to the shooting death of the 29-year-old woman. Davis was arrested at the home of one of his relatives in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, LCSO continued.

On October 4, a motorist found McGinnis’ body in her car in Raywood, Texas — she died from multiple gun-shot wounds, LCSO said on Facebook.

“It appeared from the initial investigation that McGinnis had been shot several times through her driver’s side window shortly after leaving a church service in the area,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office wrote.

Davis was escorted on Wednesday night, October 7, from Louisiana to the Liberty County Jail, KDFM reported. His first hearing is slated for Thursday, Bluebonnet News added.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information relating to “a possible roadside disturbance” on October 4 near where McGinnis’ body was found to report to the office at (936) 336-4500.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McGinnis was Killed While Driving to her Parents’ Home in Liberty County

According to ABC13, McGinnis was shot and killed while driving to her parents’ home in Liberty County last Sunday.

She lead a worship service at her church, Relate Community Church, in Spring earlier that morning, the station continued.

The 29-year-old, who had been a member at the church since 2018, was “a devout singer and worship leader,” pastor Sean Mooney told ABC13.

Mooney’s wife, Angela Mooney, added that McGinnis was the “brightest, sweetest thing,” Bluebonnet News said.

“When I first heard about her murder, I couldn’t believe it was her. I had just seen her at church that day,” she expressed to the outlet. “Markie has been a part of my world since she was 6 years old. She never knew a stranger. She was the brightest, sweetest thing. She was always happy and never seemed to have a bad day. She was light, bubbly and kind.”

2. McGinnis’ Family had Never Seen Davis Before, According to a Family Spokesperson

McGinnis’ family members claim they have never seen Davis before, following the 24-year-old’s arrest, a family spokesperson told ABC13.

They did, however, say they were “thankful” that a suspect has been found, the station reported.

“We are thankful for family, friends and community’s support while we continue to walk through this difficult time,” a family friend told the station. “Markie will always be our bright beacon that causes us to do better and move forward.”

3. Davis Does not Have a Prior Criminal History in Texas or Louisiana, Police Say

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Captain Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the office, Davis does not have a prior criminal history in either state, Bluebonnet News reported.

A motive surrounding McGinnis’ death has not yet been determined, LCSO said on Facebook, writing: “No witnesses to the actual shooting have come forward and the motive for the murder is not known at this time.”

4. Davis is Being Held Without Bond; it is Unclear if he has an Attorney

According to online Liberty County Jail records, Davis is being held without bond.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney at this time.

5. Davis Hails From Louisiana

Davis was born in Louisiana, according to the online jail records.

The 24-year-old stands at 5’09” and weighs 135 pounds, the records indicate.

The Liberty County Jail also describes Davis as having tattoos on his arm, back and chest.

