Missing in Houston: Waitress Vanished in 1992; Man Disappeared in 2020

Houston’s missing people include the unsolved case of Tara Breckenridge, a server at a club who disappeared in 1992. Her case was featured on Unsolved Mysteries.

The Charley Project runs a missing persons database that lists 120 people who were reported missing from Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety operates the Missing Persons Clearinghouse and online bulletin to release information in those cases.

Anyone with information on the following missing persons cases or on any other Houston and Harris County missing persons case is asked to call the Texas Department of Public Safety, Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074 or 1-800-346-3243 or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person unit at (713) 274-9360.

Here are some of the stories of Houston’s missing people:

Javonta Devolon Boxley Went Missing in 2020 & His Vehicle Was Found Abandoned

Boxley, who went missing at age 19, was last seen in southeastern Houston August 3, 2020, and his vehicle was found abandoned in Manvel, Texas on State Highway 288, facing south near Highway 6, according to The Charley Project.

Boxley is a Black male with black hair, brown eyes and pierced ears, the description says. His mother, Toya, told Click 2 Houston that her son was severely depressed when he went missing. Texas Equusearch searched Brazoria County for the missing teen, but he was not found, the news outlet reported.

Breckenridge Disappeared From Work Nearly 30 Years Ago & Her Boyfriend Was a Person of Interest Who Denies Involvement & Was Not Charged

The disappearance of 23-year-old Tara Suzette Breckenridge was featured on Unsolved Mysteries, which detailed the strange case involving a strip club, love notes from an admirer and a boyfriend she talked about leaving. Breckenridge moved to Houston from a small town, where she took a job as a waitress at The Men’s Club. Her friend said on the show the occupation was out of character for the young woman from a devoutly religious family, but she needed the money.

Breckenridge had a relationship with boyfriend Wayne Hecker, who was on the police list of possible suspects, according to the show. Authorities believe Breckenridge was murdered, but her case remains an open missing persons case, according to Unsolved Mysteries, and Hecker denies any involvement in her disappearance.

Her mother, Becky, said on the show that the relationship was “rocky,” and that Breckenridge was considering a breakup. Breckenridge and her mom sometimes talked about her ending the relationship without discussing it with Hecker.

The night of her disappearance was a slow night at the club, and Breckenridge asked to leave early when managers offered to cut two waitresses. It was out of character, her former manager said on the show. The security guard walked Breckenridge to her car, and watched her drive away.

Hecker told police he was 15 minutes away at a pool hall that night. He called his girlfriend, but they never spoke, he said. When she did not come home, he went to search for her and found her car abandoned on a highway. He said he found her mace in her car, which she always carried with her, Hecker said on the show. The car alarm was not activated and the flashers were not on, Hecker said on the show.

Witnesses told police Hecker left the pool hall at about midnight and returned at about 1:45 a.m., an investigator said on the show. But police could find no evidence of foul play, and Hecker was never charged.

“I haven’t been charged with a crime. No, not at all. I loved the woman to death,” Hecker said on the show. “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. She’s a great girl. Yeah, I do, I love her, I love her with all my heart. And I hope the whole world hears that. I did not commit a crime so I cannot be charged with one. It’s as simple as that.”

Police also found love notes from an admirer at the strip club, who had intimate knowledge of the couple’s relationship problems. But authorities said on the show the notes were not threatening, and he did not draw suspicion in an interview with police.