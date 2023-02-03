How Tom Brady’s Retirement Will Affect the Bucs’ Salary Cap for 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have quarterback Tom Brady suiting up in a Bucs’ uniform for the 2023 NFL season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be on their payroll.

After Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League on February 1, many turned their attention to exactly how this decision would impact the Bucs’ cap situation for the upcoming situation.

The reason being is that Brady signed a one-year contract extension back in March of 2021 and further restructured his deal in April of 2022 to create more cap space in the short term to help maximize the Bucs’ Super Bowl window with Brady under center.

These moves result in what is essentially a $35 million dollar salary cap bill in ‘dead money’ that needs to be covered over the next season or two.

How did the “Dead Money” get up to $35 Million Dollars?

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman went to Twitter to explain how the Bucs could handle this cap situation.

Tom Brady retiring as an impact on the Bucs' salary cap, but it's much better than if he signed elsewhere. There is $35 million in "dead money" counting against the cap, but the Bucs should be able to process that such that only $11 million counts in 2023 and $24 million in 2024. https://t.co/28CNZxp31w — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 1, 2023

Auman went on to detail in a previous tweet exactly how this ‘dead money’ salary cap hit played out.

Mini-thread here about Tom Brady's re-worked contract with Bucs. Not much different in overall pay. He was due to be a free agent next spring, and still is. This contract has a no-tag clause, but his previous ones with Bucs did, as did last Patriots deal, so that's nothing new. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 26, 2022

Now Brady's voidable years and cap savings will create considerable dead money under the 2023 salary cap for Bucs: $35.1 million as it stands. If he retires or signs an extension before March, that can be split between 2023 and 2024 to make it more manageable. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 26, 2022

How will this affect the Bucs’ 2023 NFL offseason?

According to Spotrac, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are estimated to be $55 million dollars over the cap for the 2023 season.

If the Bucs do end up with Brady on the books for $11 million dollars this upcoming season, how will that effect the Bucs when free agency begins this March?

Removing Brady from the equation, the Bucs are set to have 22 unrestricted free agents to make decisions on for next season and beyond this offseason.

Among the biggest names on that list is Lavonte David, who has been one of the premier off-ball linebackers during his 11 seasons with the Buccaneers.

He has registered a combined 1,346 tackles, 29 sacks, 27 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions during his career.

Other notable unrestricted free agents are wide receiver Julio Jones, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, cornerback Jamel Dean, safety Keanu Neal, offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson.