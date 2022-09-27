Where’s Hurricane Ian Now? Live Radar & Map Streams to Track the Storm

Hurricane Ian is slowly making its way to Florida. The storm is currently a Category 3, and all eyes are on the hurricane to see if it continues to grow. Where is Hurricane Ian now? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storms to help you track its progress and location.

Live Radar & Video Streams Reveal Ian’s Location

Live radar and maps can help you keep track of Hurricane Ian’s current location and where the storm is moving. On Tuesday morning, the storm had intensified to be a Category 3, tracking through Cuba before heading to Florida, Accuweather reported. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere on the central Florida coast on Wednesday evening. While it’s expected to strengthen to a Category 4, it might be back to a 3 when it makes landfall, based on some estimates. But note that with hurricanes, situations can change quickly.

This first live radar, embedded below, is from Windy.com. This radar is one of the most helpful for tracking Ian’s location live. You can press the + button on the right side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed. Depending on your browser, you might need to click on the map and drag it to see Ian’s current location.

Weather.com noted there is a lot of uncertainty about where it will make landfall. It will likely be at least a Category 3 if it makes landfall later on Wednesday in Florida, possibly bringing the worst of the weather to the southwest Florida region, including Fort Myers and Charlotte Harbor. However, Weather.com also noted that it might track more westward, which would bring a worsening storm surge to the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater region.

Google.com also has a live weather tracker for Hurricane Ian here.

NOAA has an interactive live map here.

Live Tracker Videos & Radars Are Also Available

You can also watch videos of live trackers.

WFAA has a live Ian tracker here or embedded below.

Play

Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest Florida path, forecast, conditions Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida's Southwest Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday. LATEST HURRICANE TRACKER AND FORECAST: wfaa.com/article/weather/hurricane-ian-tracker-strength-landfall-map-storm-surge-rain-wind-map/287-f9f38798-d537-432c-b587-63b8caea2d96 2022-09-27T14:13:34Z

NBC News is also tracking Ian live in the video below.

Play

LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Ian | NBC News Watch live satellite images and a forecast tracker as Hurricane Ian travels toward Cuba and Florida's west coast. » Subscribe to NBC News: nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com,… 2022-09-26T12:23:42Z

Ian’s Projected Path

As of 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 27, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) provided a map of Ian’s projected path, which you can see above or via the link here. At that time, Ian was located 23.5N 83.3W, about 265 miles south of Sarasota, Florida, and about 85 miles south-southwest of The Dry Tortugas. Maximum sustained winds were 120 mph and the storm was moving north or 10 degrees at 10 mph. Minimum central pressure was 955 MB or 28.20 inches.

The National Hurricane Center noted at 2 p.m.:

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 83.3 West. Ian is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the north-northeast with a reduction in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today, pass west of the Florida Keys later tonight, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Ian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Re-strengthening is expected later today through Wednesday. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The minimum central pressure has dropped to 955 mb (28.20 inches) based on Air Force Hurricane Hunter data.

