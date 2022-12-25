Are Domino’s & Little Caesars Open on Christmas Day 2022?

Is Domino’s pizza open or closed on Christmas Day 2022? Is Little Caesars? Pizza Hut?

Not everyone wants to have a big meal for Christmas. To some, a pizza strikes just the right note. But can you get pizza delivered on Christmas Day 2022?

It’s going to be tough. Little Caesars and Pizza Hut restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, USA Today reports. Domino’s told USA Today that franchise owners determine whether to stay open on Christmas Day. Thus, Domino’s might be your best bet, but check with your individual store.

There are some other chain restaurants that are open on Christmas Day 2022, however. Keep reading for some ideas. Other well-known chain restaurants are also closed and, in some cases, hours will vary by location because the decision is left to individual franchise owners.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Pizza Hut, Little Caesar’s & Domino’s Locations Are Closed on Christmas Day 2022

Many, if not most, Pizza Hut locations are closed on Christmas Day, according to The Foodxp.com. USA Today also reports that Pizza Hut stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Domino’s hours vary by location, but the Domino’s restaurants we spot checked were closed on Christmas Day.

“Domino’s stores are not mandated to be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Since the majority of stores in the U.S. are franchise-owned, the store hours are up to them and vary by location,” a spokesperson told Newsweek.

Waffle House Is Open on Christmas Day 2022

Waffle House is one of the restaurants that keeps its doors open on Christmas Day 2022. In fact, Waffle House is open every single day of the year for 24 hours each day.

McDonald’s Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day 2022

There’s always McDonald’s. Most McDonald’s restaurants are open on Christmas Day 2022, although hours can vary, so it’s a good idea to call ahead to your local establishment.

As for Burger King, Newsweek reported that hours vary by location due to franchising.

Some Starbucks Locations Are Open on Christmas Day 2022

Some Starbucks are open on Christmas Day but not all are. Starbucks that are located inside big box or grocery stores, which themselves are closed, tend to be closed. However, a quick search of local Starbucks found many are open, generally until 1 or 2 p.m., so go early.

Is Dunkin’ Donuts Open on Christmas Day?

The Pioneer Woman reports that Dunkin’ Donuts are open on Christmas Day. However, this may not apply to all, so make sure to call ahead to your hometown location.

USA Today also reported that Dunkin’ Donuts is open on Christmas Day. Krispy Kreme is not open on Christmas Day, according to USA Today.

What About Chicken?

Chick-fil-A is closed on Christmas Day, their spokesperson told Heavy in an email. That’s not surprising because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, and Chick-fil-A is never open on Sundays. Many KFC restaurants are closed on Christmas Day. In addition, Olive Garden restaurants are closed on Christmas Days and many grocery stores, such as Kroger and Pick ‘n Save are closed too.

Subway Is Closed

Unfortunately, Subway is closed on Christmas Day, according to Holiday Schedule. In fact, it’s one of the few days of the year that Subway is not operating with regular hours. Subway restaurants are even open on Thanksgiving Day. But not on Christmas. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, Cousins subs is also closed on Christmas Day.

READ NEXT: See McDonald’s First Fully Automated Restaurant.