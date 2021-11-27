Island Boys Booed at Club Liv in Miami, Florida [VIDEO]

The Island Boys, who burst to fame after being mocked on TikTok, were booed at their first Miami show at Club Liv. You can watch the video below.

The fact the Island Boys – who are freestyle rappers named Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd – were booed at all went viral on… of, course….TikTok. They appeared at Club Liv, and it didn’t go so well according to this video:

😶 Island Boys get booed pic.twitter.com/FBwsz0sWut — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 26, 2021

Don’t feel sorry for the Island Boys. They went viral in the first place because lots of people think they can’t sing. It became a joke. But just as many people wrote on social media that they can’t get the rappers’ signature line, “I’m an island boy…” out of their heads.

You can watch the much mocked and shared rap song later in this article. It shows the two island boy twins from Florida rapping off key in a pool or hot tub. According to All HipHop, their real names are Franky and Alex Venegas.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Island Boy Twins Have Been Mocked Online; They Were Billed as the Island Boyz at Club Liv

First off let me say that I absolutely hate the island boy mumble rappers but the thing that really chaps my ass is that Florida is a peninsula not an island. You’re a peninsula boy — Bill Spiderman (@MolokoPlus_) October 21, 2021

The poster for the Island Boys’ performance at Club Liv calls them the Island Boyz and says they performed at the club on November 24, 2021.

Some people posted TikTok videos making fun of the Island Boys.

But they were happy to find out they were trending.

“We the trending topic, now u know,” Flyysoulja wrote on Instagram on October 19, 2021. Find him on TikTok here. Heavy has reached out to Flyysoulja requesting an interview through his TikTok page.

Kodiyakredd used to be known as Redd4x or Redd_4x.

‘I’m an Island Boy,’ the Twins Sang

In the rap video, the island boys sing, “I’m an island boy” and “put my vest on, yeah.” Their TikTok videos have been viewed millions of times.

Flyysoulja is on Instagram. Kodiyakredd is too.

Some people who are mocking the island boys regard them as an “example of the rappers representing the stereotypical Florida man,” according to Know Your Meme. They have a YouTube channel with an official music video. The language is disturbing to some, so be forewarned.





Play



Kodiyakredd – Wicked Way ft. (Flyysoulja) (Official Music Video) Kodiyakredd & Flyysoulja – Wicked Way Music Video. Instagram: @kodiyakredd Instagram: @flyysoulja Rappers: redd_4x (@kodiyakredd) & flyysoulja (@flyysoulja) Director: @peteshot #flyysoulja #redd_4x #kodiyakredd Press the Link ❗️ linktr.ee/kodiyakredd 2021-09-27T03:56:56Z

Reaction on social media to their island boy song was swift. “I want to be an Island Boy for Halloween,” wrote one Twitter user. “i’ve been singing ‘ima island boy, i stare at the sun’ to my wife the last two days, I think she wants me to die,” wrote another.

People Made Parodies & Memes of the Island Boy Song

These guys (above) took a stab at an island boy parody on TikTok in a bathtub.

“This is the most dumbest, sh******* freestyke,” said another man, sharing an island boys video. Be forewarned that some of the language is graphic in the below TikTok.

The Island Boys Are ‘Full Cuban,’ Their Mother Says

People speculated on which state they’re from (Florida). In one video on YouTube, flyysoulja called his mother on the phone.

He asked her to confirm his ethnicity, revealing that he’s Hispanic. She told him that he was born in America but that both of his parents were born in Cuba. Asked to give his race, she described him as “full Cuban” in that video.

What are the real names of flyysoulja and kodiyakredd? A person who says he knows them outed them as Alex and Frankie in a video (be forewarned that the language is disturbing and very graphic.) Multiple sites claim flyysoulja’s real name is Alex Venegas. There is a 20-year-old Alex Venegas who lives in Florida and is tied to a Frank Venegas in public records.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport