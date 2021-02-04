Graphic Video Shows Jeffrey Spaide Shooting Neighbors While Shoveling

Jeffrey Spaide was a Pennsylvania engineer who police and the district attorney say shot and killed his two neighbors after a dispute erupted while they were shoveling snow.

James Goy, 50, and Lisa Goy, 48, were shot to death during the argument, shortly after they exchanged insults at Spaide, who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Citizens Voice.

According to the news site, police officers found the Goys “dead in the street.”

An extremely graphic surveillance video has emerged that shows the shooting. You can watch it below, but be aware that it’s extremely disturbing.

A relative posted this photo along with a tribute to the Goys that read, in part, “Happier times, not long ago. 3 of these beautiful people are no longer with us. My aunt…was taken by cancer and now my cousins Jimmy and Lisa have had their lives cut short senselessly….It’s been a rough year for my Goy family. We get so caught up in life and petty arguments. The life we’re given is often too short. Learn to forgive, don’t sweat the small stuff, and spend that time with those you love because you just never know when it will be the last time.” The post also said that Lisa Goy leaves behind a son.

The Video Shows the Goys & Spaide Exchanging Insults Before Spaide Shoots Them Both

The graphic video is extremely disturbing. It captures the Goys, who were shoveling snow, exchanging insults with Spaide, although it’s not clear in the video what sparked the dispute. The version above has been edited to remove expletives and the actual moment the people are shot. The full video can be found here, but again be forewarned that it’s really disturbing if you choose to watch it.

“F*** you,” a man shouts. “You’re a f***ing scumbag,” says Lisa Goy. Other insults captured in the video include, “d***head” and “you’re a p****.”

Then, Lisa Goy says, “Go ahead, go ahead.” Spaide then shoots both of the Goys. Lisa Goy falls in the street, and he walks over and shoots her again at close range.

“Call the cops now, I’m shot,” shouts James Goy as he runs off. “He shot me.” Spaide then runs after James Goy and fires another shot. Other people rush to help the fallen couple.

The Dispute Started When the Goys Threw Snow Onto Spaide’s Property, Authorities Say

The Luzerne County District Attorney told Fox56 that the Goys were “clearing snow from their cars” as Spade was “shoveling his driveway.”

According to the television station, Spaide asked the Goys to stop “throwing snow onto Spaide’s property.”

That started the war of words. The station reported that Goy threw a snow removing “implement” and “cocked his fist” at Spaide.

Heavy.com reached out to the DA and police for more details. According to Citizens Voice, the Goys continued hurling insults at Spaide even after seeing he had come back outside with a gun. The newspaper said that, according to prosecutors, Spaide shot the Goys with a gun and then went into his house to get an AR-15-style rifle to shoot them some more.

Spaide Worked as an ‘Environmental Engineer’

According to online records, Spaide was 47 years old and was from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

His LinkedIn page says he was a “professional engineer with experience in water / wastewater projects, landfills, transfer stations and other waste processing facilities.”

According to LinkedIn, he worked as a facilities engineer for the Lackawanna River Basic Sewer Authority for five years. He also worked as an environmental engineer manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and as a project engineer for the Carroll Engineering Corporation for more than 10 years.

His duties with the Department of Environmental Protection included serving “as chief of the regional permitting section and supervised professional staff engaged in the review of plans, specifications and permit applications to determine conformance with Commonwealth laws and Department of Environmental Protection regulations.”

He was previously an engineering technician and heavy equipment operator with the U.S. Navy.

He had a master’s degree in water resources and environmental engineering from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree from Wilkes University in environmental engineering.

Spaide was certified as a professional engineer in the State of Pennsylvania.

Spaide’s obit says says that Jeffrey A. Spaide, 47, of Plains, “passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home.”

It says he was born in Wilkes-Barre to William Spaide and the late Margaret (Gibbon) Spaide.

The obit then recounts his engineering pedigree, saying, “Jeff was employed as a licensed engineer for over 20 years. He also served in the United States Navy, working as a shipboard engineering technician. He later transitioned into the United States Army National Guard and United States Navy Reserve as a heavy equipment operator.”

The obituary says he was a marathon runner who enjoyed “spending time with his family, especially his nephew…He was a loving son, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

