Jordan Douglas Krah: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Douglas Krah is a Denver, Colorado, man who is accused by San Ramon police of hate crimes after a confrontation with two TikTok creators in an In-N-Out burger restaurant.

In a December 26, 2022, press release, San Ramon Police Department Lieutenant Tami Williams wrote that, on Saturday, December 24, 2022, an adult male and an adult female “of Asian descent were filming a TikTok video inside the In-N-Out Burger, located at 2270 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon.”

During their meal, “a male suspect approached the victims unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety,” the press release says.

You can watch the video later in this article, but be aware that the language in it is disturbing.

1. Krah ‘Began Hurling Racist Slurs & Threatening Us,’ One of the People in the Video Wrote

My friend and I were eating at the In-N-Out in San Ramon when a man began hurling racist slurs and threatening us. pic.twitter.com/hUoXvsHPN8 — 아린 (@ahreenkim) December 25, 2022

The Twitter page @ahreenkim shared the video on Twitter, writing, “My friend and I were eating at the In-N-Out in San Ramon when a man began hurling racist slurs and threatening us.” The caption did not use Krah’s name, but he was later accused by San Ramon police of being the man making racist comments in the video. Her Linktree page gives her name as Arine Kim.

According to ABC News, Kim’s friend is named Elliot Ha, and both are of Korean descent. She is 20 years old, ABC News reported.

The video starts with the two friends speaking about eating “light well” French fries, when a man’s voice said, “are you filming yourselves eating? You are weird homosexuals.”

In the video, Kim looked shocked, while Ha laughed. Ha said he wanted to eat his fries in peace and questioned whether the man’s comments were being made “because I’m ethnic.”

“Are you Japanese or Korean?” the male voice off camera says in the video.

Ha says he’s Korean. “Yeah, you’re Korean. That’s what I thought. Kim Jong-un’s boyfriend, huh?” the man police say was Krah said.

“We have been acquainted,” Ha joked.

“Have you had gay sex with him,” the man asked. Then he said, “Man, I could spit in your face” and brought up Filipinos.

At that point in the video, Kim expressed fear of being assaulted, and Ha commented, “Only in San Ramon.”

The man kept at it, saying, “I’m a slave master, you f****** f**,” the Twitter video shows.

Kim tries to go back to the original video context. “Any way, you can try the fries,” she says.

Someone asks if Ha and Kim are “good.”

Ha says in the video, “I’m chilling. This is not in the name of holiday cheer. Somebody was not included in all the reindeer games.”

Kim says the man is still staring at them. “Anyway, light well fries…” she says in the video.

2. The San Ramon Police Chief Reached Out on Social Media After Becoming Aware of the Video, His Office Says

Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male. If you recognize this person, let us know! Silver Mustang w/Florida plates https://t.co/XPVHqFBKWD pic.twitter.com/Rtb3luziFA — Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) December 25, 2022

“San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson became aware of the wide-spread video and reached out on social media accounts in an attempt to identify the victims and the suspect,” according to the police press release.

“Following contact with the victims, a criminal investigation was initiated by San Ramon Police Detectives,” the release says.

If anyone knows the individuals who posted this on TikTok, please have them contact me or @SanRamonPolice directly. https://t.co/kypwFosklm — Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) December 25, 2022

During the afternoon of Monday, December 26, 2022, San Ramon police officers “located and arrested Jordan Douglas Krah, a 40-year-old resident of Denver, Colorado,” according to the release.

“Mr. Krah was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of PC 422.6; Committing a hate Crime,” the release said. ABC News reported that Krah posted bail and was freed from custody.

Carlson shared a video of a man in a silver Mustang to his Twitter page.

“Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male,” he wrote. “If you recognize this person, let us know!”

The San Ramon Police Department “strives to ensure everyone in our community feels safe and welcome. We will continue to take swift and diligent legal action against acts of hate to help create an inclusive place for all to live, work, and visit,” the police press release said.

3. Kim Believed Her Life Was in Danger, She Told ABC News in an Interview

Thank you to everyone’s support and thank you to @DentonLCarlson and @SanRamonPolice for taking this situation seriously and for swiftly dealing with this matter https://t.co/JSvMo795RZ — 아린 (@ahreenkim) December 27, 2022

Kim told ABC News she “actually felt like my life was in danger and I wasn’t sure if I was gonna get home that day.”

Kim wrote on Twitter, “Thank you to everyone’s support and thank you to @DentonLCarlson and @SanRamonPolice for taking this situation seriously and for swiftly dealing with this matter.”

The post tagged San Ramon Police and Chief Denton Carlson.

Kim told ABC News that she wants to help other people experiencing discrimination, saying, “This happens to other people on a daily basis and they don’t have an avenue to be able to speak out about this.”

4. Krah Is Also Accused of a Second Racist Rant on Christmas Morning

Police arrest man accused of hate crime at In-N-Out A man accused of going on a racist rant at an In-N-Out has been arrested. Subscribe to FOX 11 Los Angeles: youtube.com/channel/UCHfF8wFnipMeDpJf8OmMxDg?sub_confirmation=1 Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Live: foxla.com/live FOX 11 delivers breaking news, live events, undercover investigations, police chases, true crime files, business news, celebrities and entertainment on Good Day LA (GDLA) and local… 2022-12-27T06:52:02Z

According to ABC7, there is a second accusation against Krah, who is accused of yelling at a woman named Abigail Halili and her siblings on Christmas morning in Danville, California.

“We heard a guy parked in his car yelling from his window saying keep walking you need to get away from that store, ‘you’ve been the people vandalizing and robbing theses shops,'” Halili told ABC7, which reported that the man’s comments “turned racial and included an obscene hand gesture.”

“We didn’t know what to do and he kept going on and on saying ‘you’re Filipino idiots. You probably sell cocaine. You’re dealers,'” Halili told ABC7.

ABC7 reported that the man in this video is the same man in the In-N-Out Burger video.

5. Krah Has Open Criminal Cases in Denver, Colorado

UPDATE: Jordan Krah of Denver free on bail after being arrested by @SanRamonPolice for hate crimes for allegedly making racist & homophobic remarks to man & woman of Asian descent as they ate at @innoutburger. @ContraCostaDA to review case. pic.twitter.com/XgfILQCImH — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 27, 2022

According to Denver7, Krah has two open criminal cases in Colorado.

The Denver Police Department accused him of assault on November 18, 2022, Denver7 reported. According to Denver7, police accused Krah of having “intentionally rammed and pinned (a) victim in between the car and wall” along the 1700 block of Bassett Street in Denver.

He also was accused of “first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a domestic violence case,” Denver7 reported.

