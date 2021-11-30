Justin Deisch: Ellsworth Air Force Base Command Chief Removed on Inappropriate Conduct Allegations

Justin Deisch, Chief Master Sergeant with the Air Force, is the former Ellsworth Air Force Base command chief who was removed from his position with the 28th Bomb Wing following an investigation that found he had engaged in “inappropriate conduct,” the South Dakota Air Force Base said.

A statement from the military said that Deisch was removed from his position “for behavior that demonstrated a lack of respect, judgement and professionalism expected of a senior non-commissioned officer.”

Deisch, who is from Goshen, Ohio, became commander of the 28th Bomb Wing in June 2021. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1995, according to his military bio.

Deisch described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “versatile missile maintainer with proven track record of collaborating toward solutions.”

1. Deisch’s Role Involved Advising the Commander on Morale, Welfare & Warfighting Effectiveness in the Air Force’s Largest B-1 Combat Wing

Deisch’s role with the Ellsworth Air Force Base involved serving as the main advisor to the commander, reporting on “morale, welfare, warfighting effectiveness, operational utilization and professional development” for the nearly 3,200 enlisted airmen at the base’s B-1 combat wing. He supervised the largest B-1 combat wing in the Air Force, according to his military bio.

Deisch was assigned to the position less than six months ago in June 2021, his bio says. Prior to that assignment, he was serving in a leadership role in Portugal.

2. A ‘Thorough Investigation’ Determined Deisch’s ‘Removal Was Necessary’

A statement from Ellsworth Air Force Base said that a “thorough investigation” took place into allegations lodged against Deisch, which determined his “removal was necessary.”

Colonel Joseph Sheffield, the 28th BW commander, removed Deisch from his position, the statement said. Deisch was in a leadership role over more than 3,000 airmen. Sheffield said in his statement that “all Airmen should be treated with dignity and respect.”

“Inappropriate conduct undermines standards of good order and discipline,” Sheffield said in the statement. “Based on the results of a thorough investigation, Chief Deisch’s removal was necessary to uphold these high standards. All Airmen should be treated with dignity and respect, and senior leaders should set the example for subordinates by exercising sound judgement and decision-making both on and off duty.”

3. Deisch Was a Member of the Air Force Since 1995 & Rose Through the Ranks

Deisch joined the U.S. Air Force in October 1995, serving as an electro-mechanical technician, according to his military bio. His roles included positions supporting the Air Launch Cruise and Minuteman III missile mission sets, serving in roles including technician and squadron superintendent.

Deisch also “served to instruct the next generation of missile maintainers,” through guidance, policy integration and “aggressive oversight,” his bio says. His military service included time in the Air Combat Command, Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force Space Command, and U.S. Air Forces Europe, the bio said.

“Chief Deisch grew up in Goshen, Ohio, and entered the Air Force in October 1995 as an Electro-Mechanical Technician,” his bio says. “He has held various positions in support of both the Air Launch Cruise and Minuteman III Missile mission sets from technician to squadron superintendent. In addition to his time served in Air Combat Command, Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force Space Command, and U.S. Air Forces Europe, Chief Deisch has served to instruct the next generation of missile maintainers in Air Education and Training Command and worked to integrate guidance, policy and sustainment through aggressive oversight in Air Force Mobility Command.”

4. Deisch Was Highly Decorated & Won an Award for Leadership in 2015

Deisch’s military bio lists his awards and achievements, including the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Recognition Ribbon and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

He was also awarded the 2015 USAF Captain Lance P. Sijan Award Winner for Leadership in the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer category, his bio says.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported they are waiting on information to clarify whether Deisch has a new role or has been removed from the Air Force, and for “a response from the base about the nature of Deisch’s behavior.”

5. Deisch Volunteered for Years as an Instructor in Bystander Intervention

Deisch also volunteered during his time in the military, according to his LinkedIn page. For nearly two years in 2016 and 2017, he served as an instructor for Green Dot Bystander Intervention.

“The goal of Green Dot is to implement a bystander intervention strategy that prevents and reduces power-based personal violence. Power-based violence includes: sexual violence, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, child abuse, elder abuse, and bullying,” he wrote.

He also served as a victim advocate and bystander intervention training instructor for the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Center at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio for about three years, his page says.

“Victim advocates deliver the services and assist victims in navigating and understanding the system. Their role is to be available anytime of the day or night to help victims identify needs and address issues,” said Sharon Smart, a 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR victim advocate,” he wrote. “They help protect victims from further trauma by preparing them for interviews and examinations and by ensuring their safety.”

