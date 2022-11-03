Kimberly Zapata: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kimberly Zapata was the deputy director of the Milwaukee Elections Commission who was fired by the city’s mayor after being accused of requesting “fictitious military ballots” and sending them to a Wisconsin legislator.

The accusations against Zapata were revealed by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a November 3, 2022, press conference. He appeared alongside Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg.

The news came as a hotly contested midterm election is less than a week away. Wisconsin has tight races for governor, attorney general, and U.S. Senate, as Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is battling to retain his seat.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Johnson Accused Zapata of Sending Fake Military Ballots to a Republican Lawmaker

According to Johnson, Zapara is accused of requesting fake military ballots on a state website and sending them to a major critic of Wisconsin’s election process, Republican state lawmaker Janel Brandtjen.

“The City of Milwaukee has removed the deputy director of our Elections Commission,” Johnson, a Democrat in his first term as mayor, said in the news conference. “I was stunned, absolutely stunned, to hear the very serious allegations against her. I was told just yesterday that she apparently sought fictitious military ballots from a state elections website and had those ballots directed to an elected state representative.”

2. Woodall-Vogg Said Zapata Was ‘Pointing Out’ That a Person Could ‘Make Up a Person & Request a Ballot’

Play

Milwaukee election official fired; fraudulently requested military ballots | FOX6 News Milwaukee WATCH Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Thursday, Nov. 3 that Milwaukee's Election Commission deputy director Kimberly Zapata has been fired after he says she fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to Republican state lawmaker Rep. Janel Brandtjen. MORE: bit.ly/3UkISV9 #milwaukee #election #voting Subscribe to FOX6 News Milwaukee: youtube.com/user/fox6now?…​ Watch FOX6 News Milwaukee Live:… 2022-11-03T15:50:41Z

Asked for additional details, Woodall-Vogg said Zapata “went on the public facing MyVote website” to request the ballots, noting that service members in the military do not have to provide photo identification under Wisconsin law.

“She was pointing out that you can go on to the public system, make up a person and request a ballot,” said Woodall-Vogg. She said that Zapata then “sent it to a state legislative member” in order to “alert them to this vulnerability.”

But Johnson said Zapata’s motive doesn’t matter to him.

“I will not accept. I will not tolerate and I certainly will not defend any misrepresentation by a city official involved in elections,” the mayor said, adding, “It doesn’t matter to me that this might have been an effort to expose a vulnerability that state law created.”

He said it also doesn’t matter to him “that the alleged crime did not take place at work” and that it did not involve Milwaukee ballots. “Nor does it matter that there was no attempt to vote illegally or tamper with any election results,” he said, accusing Zapata of violating trust.

3. Zapata, Who Was Fired, Worked for the City of Milwaukee for 10 Years

The City of Milwaukee has removed the Deputy Director of our Election Commission following stunning information about allegations against her. I was told yesterday that she apparently sought fictitious military ballots from a state election website and had those ballots.. — Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorOfMKE) November 3, 2022

Zapata had been with the Election Commission for about seven years and was with the city for 10, Woodall-Vogg said. Her LinkedIn page lists only the deputy director’s position.

She earned $60,866 in 2021, according to GovSalaries.com.

She is listed as a departmental record coordinator for the City of Milwaukee Election Commission. That reference calls her Kim Zapata.

She was also listed on a website as the contact person if people wanted to become poll workers.

According to Johnson, law enforcement is reviewing the matter.

“The employee in question had her access to the offices and computer systems deactivated. Her employment in the Election Commission was terminated,” Johnson said, adding that she has been “forthcoming.”

4. Brandtjen Revealed Earlier in the Week That Someone Sent Military Ballots to Her Home Addressed to ‘Holly’

Brandtjen, a Republican, chairs the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections. She sent out a press release earlier in the week revealing that she had received “authentic military ballots at her home address.” She also revealed that the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was investigating.

“Representative Brandtjen was surprised to find three military ballots sent to her home address from clerks in Menomonee Falls, South Milwaukee and Shorewood,” Brandtjen’s press release noted.

“The ballots were all addressed to ‘Holly’ with three different last names. None of these individuals reside, or have resided at her address, and the Representative did not request the ballots. After Rep. Brandtjen made inquiries, she realized these three ‘Hollys’ probably don’t exist. If they did, why would they send ballots to her house?”

Said Brandtjen, who has been a leading critic of the 2020 election process in Wisconsin, “I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin. Registration for military ballots is not required, so a fictitious name and birthdate is all that is required to obtain a military ballot online.”

She added: “Feeling shocked about this situation is an understatement because it demonstrates stolen valor from those who protect this nation. I think it’s sad that people feel they have to break the law to get the attention of the legislature. This is now the second time citizens have tried to point out loopholes in our elections.”

5. A Wisconsin Man Was Charged Last Month After Being Accused of Fraudulently Requesting Absentee Ballots from MyVote

Harry Wait admitted to requesting ballots for others. His lawyer tried getting the case thrown out, arguing WI statute wasn’t followed in prosecution. The judge admitted state laws are “a cluster” leading him on a “goose chase.” Read what happened next:https://t.co/xWg3wJU8LE — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) October 22, 2022

In September 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, Wis., was “charged with two counts of Election Fraud and two counts of Unauthorized Use of an Individual’s Personal Identifying Information in connection with his requesting absentee ballots for two other individuals.”

According to the criminal complaint, on the evening of July 26, 2022,

“Wait went to MyVote.wi.gov and requested absentee ballots for two individuals to be sent to his address in Union Grove, Wis.,” a DOJ press release said.

“The complaint states that, in multiple online videos and other correspondence, Mr. Wait admitted requesting the ballots using the other individuals’ personal identifying information. The complaint states that the individuals did not authorize Mr. Wait to use their personal identifying information for this purpose.” Wait also indicated he was trying to highlight flaws in the election process.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Wait is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

READ NEXT: The Death of Takeoff