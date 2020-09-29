KingFace Dead: MAGA Rapper & Instagram Star Dies, Friends Say

KingFace aka Larry Henry is the rapper and social media star who is known for his support of Donald Trump who died on September 29, friends said on social media.

KingFace’s friend, fellow conservative activist Rob Smith, confirmed the rapper’s death in a post on Facebook. Smith referred to KingFace as being “a really deep, intellectual” and “kind” man.

KingFace is survived by his wife, Marion Krouser. In August 2020, a GoFundMe page was set up in order to help Krouser to pay for her husband’s medical bills. The fundraising page said that KingFace was being treated in the intensive care unit of “one of the best hospitals” in New York City. At the time of writing, the page has raised close to $80,000.

