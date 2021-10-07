Let’s Go Brandon Meme Meaning: It Refers to Joe Biden NASCAR Chant

The “let’s go Brandon” meme has taken the Internet by storm, but what does it mean? It’s a reference to Joe Biden.

According to Know Your Meme, it’s a reference to a viral video in which people in the crowd chanted “f*** Joe Biden” while NASCAR racer Brandon Brown was being interviewed by NBC News. The newscaster mistakenly said the crowd was saying, “let’s go Brandon.” As a result, people on Twitter started using “let’s go Brandon” as a euphemism for the phase, “f*** Joe Biden,” Know Your Meme explains.

The Brown interview occurred on October 2, 2021. One Twitter user accused the NBC reporter of “desperate damage control.”

After that video aired, people who didn’t want to use an expletive to refer to the president started using “Let’s go Brandon” to make the same point more politely.

“Finally. I can share the sentiment without repeating the vulgarity. Thanks NBC lady. Let’s go Brandon!!! #LetsGoBrandon,” wrote one Twitter user.

Finally. I can share the sentiment without repeating the vulgarity. Thanks NBC lady. 😊

Here’s what you need to know:

The Anchor Mistakenly Thought the Crowd Was Chanting, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’





Anti-Biden chanting erupts at NASCAR event Anti-Joe Biden chants have erupted at the NASCAR Talladega speedway event in Alabama while winner Brandon Brown was doing his post win interview. 2021-10-04T00:50:30Z

The video of the crowd’s expletive-laden Biden chant went viral. You can watch it above and below. Be aware that the language might be disturbing to some.





Fans Chant "F*ck Joe Biden!" During Live Brandon Brown NASCAR Interview at Talladega Did that NBC Sports reporter really try to pass those chants off as "Lets Go Brandon"?? Hahahaha "Chants of "F*** Joe Biden" rained down from the crowd at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway after Brandon Brown captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race victory. The anti-Biden chants came during Brown’s post-race interview. After Brown told a reporter… 2021-10-03T02:33:37Z

The videos on the chant have had millions of views on social media.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brown said.

“Thank you to all of our partners. Oh my god it’s just such an unbelievable moment,” he said at another point.

“You can hear the chants from the crowd. Let’s go Brandon,” the anchor says in the video.

“Oh my God, “ Brown continued, but his comments are drowned up by the bleeps blocking the F word.

According to Fox News, NASCAR deleted the video when it became clear what the crowd was really chanting.

The Phrase Has Taken Off

The phrase, “Let’s Go Brandon” has gone viral on social media, and the trend has taken off at other sporting events to register criticism of Biden.

According to the Wrap, a diner patron being interviewed by Fox & Friends slipped the phrase “let’s go Brandon” into an interview, as the phrase takes off.

“I watch Fox News because it’s America. It’s my America. It’s a real station telling the real truth every day. And by the way, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’” the man said, according to The Wrap.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is among those who have used the phrase.

People shared photos of gas prices and made memes, using the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” when they were really meant, “f*** Joe Biden.”

One Twitter user made a photo of President Donald Trump with a sign containing the phrase.

People used photoshop to make a point.

Here are some of the other let’s go Brandon memes on Twitter.

Many of the memes focused on rising consumer costs.

For a lot of people, the tweeting was simpler. They just wrote, “Let’s Go Brandon!!!”

The phrase “f*** Joe Biden” has been chanted at other events and locations too, including in Michigan as the president’s motorcade passed and at a New York Jets NFL game. According to Fox News, the chant has also surfaced at college football games in the fall of 2021.

