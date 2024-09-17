Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Dealing Marner to Ducks in Blockbuster

Mitch Marner’s name has been in trade rumors all summer long and one trade pitch has the Toronto Maple Leafs dealing the star forward to the Anaheim Ducks.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs deal Marner to the Ducks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Ducks acquire:

Mitch Marner

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto gets a first-round pick and two star NHL players for Marner who’s entering the final year of his deal.

The big part of the return for the Maple Leafs would be the first-round pick and Carlsson. Carlsson was selected second overall in the 2023 NHL draft by Anaheim. The Swede projects to be a first-line center in the NHL. In his rookie season, the Swede skated in 55 games 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points.

Terry, meanwhile, would replace Marner in the lineup and would add more scoring to Toronto’s lineup. The forward is entering the second year of a seven-year $49 million deal. Terry recorded 20 goals and 34 assists for 54 points in 76 games.

As for the return, the Maple Leafs would part ways with Marner. The skilled forward is entering the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal. Marner would become the star player for the Ducks as last season, he skated in 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 games.

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster but it does seem unlikely Anaheim would part ways with Carlsson who they are building the team around.

Insider Says Maple Leafs Open to Extending Marner

Despite Marner’s name being involved in trade rumors this summer, he did not get moved.

Now, ahead of training camp, NHL insider Darren Dreger says the Maple Leafs and Marner have an appetite to get a long-term extension done.

“A long-term extension is a possibility,” Dreger said on September 9 on TSN 1050’s “First Up.” “I believe that’s what Marner wants. And, I think the Toronto Maple Leafs are keenly interested in that, provided that it makes long-term sense. Nobody is in that place just yet… But I do think there’s a good appetite on both sides to get something done.”

Dreger isn’t sure when an extension could happen, but he believes it could happen in the next few months.

“There’s good dialogue between [Marner’s agent] Darren Ferris and [Leafs general manager] Brad Treliving, they’ve got a good relationship. But they’re not in heavy negotiations and again both sides are okay with that. Not to say that that can’t ramp up at some point in-season, but there doesn’t appear to be a rush at this stage,” Dreger added.

Marner was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.

Ducks Have Quiet Offseason

Anaheim had a rather quiet offseason as the Ducks are in the midst of a rebuild.

The Ducks’ big moves were adding forwards Robby Fabbri and Jansen Harkins, and then trading for defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

“Robby is a grit and sandpaper type of player that plays with energy and fits with what we are trying to do,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “He also possesses a nice combination of skill and scoring ability that we need.”

Anaheim will open its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 12 against the San Jose Sharks.