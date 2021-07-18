Mat George Dead: She Rates Dogs Podcaster Dies at 26

Mat George, the star of the “She Rates Dogs” podcast, has died tragically in a hit and run incident in California, his co-host confirmed.

His co-host Michaela Okland revealed his death on Twitter. She wrote:

“I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 17, 2021

George was also an influencer on Twitter and Instagram, where he used the handle, @matchu_chutrain. On LinkedIn, he wrote, “Social Media-savvy with advanced background in sales and client services. Proficient in taking number outcomes and analyzing them to calculate their meanings. Background in freelance ads and using analytics to determine how many potential clients they reach. Exceptional grasp on trends on all social platforms. Heavy background in direct relationships with clients and customers to ensure absolute satisfaction.”

He described the podcast She Rates Dogs this way: “Co-Host of a podcast about dating, relationships and current social issues,” and said he had held the position for just over a year.

Here’s what you need to know:

George Was Killed in a Hit & Run in Los Angeles

This one goes out to all the haters pic.twitter.com/9jajCSdnDz — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 16, 2021

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that Mathew George died on the street on July 17, 2021. He was 26 years old.

According to Today, George “was struck in a hit and run early Saturday morning in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles.” The investigation is still active, Today reported.

According to CBS Los Angeles, George was struck around 2:20 a.m. by a white BMW. He was a pedestrian who was “walking southbound on Croft Avenue,” the television station reported, adding that he was not in a marked crosswalk and the BMW fled the scene.

George’s last tweet was a retweet of Okland’s tweet on July 16 that said, “Mat said nick jonas looks better with facial hair so now he’s being cancelled for body shaming. Loving this.”

That same day, he shared the above photo. The day before, he tweeted, “Thinking about how dangerous I’d be if I didn’t have the hips of an 83 year old.”

His final Instagram post read, “In a town full of phonies, I’m not afraid to be me.”

Before the podcast, he worked as a “scribe” in Arizona for OrthoArizona Offices. “Tasks include gathering a variety of information from the patients including vitals, patient history and history of patient illness in a timely fashion. Worked closely with other employees in the office to ensure a satisfactory patient experience,” he wrote.

“Chosen as a first author of a research paper submitted to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons which took information collected about Total Hip and Knee surgeries and analyzed using calculations to determine surgery cost vs patient satisfactory relationships . Helped to create video tutorials for medical students learning how to do physical examinations. Assisted with MLB entrance exams for Phoenix Spring Training Players.”

He had a bachelor’s degree in biology from Arizona State University, graduating in 2017.

People Responded With Tributes & Shock

mat george's death is hitting me unusually hard. i didnt know the man one bit but i would see his tweets and interactions on the tl all the time. he seemed like the epitome of a great dude and it sucks so bad that he's gone. just like that. no rhyme or reason. rest in peace. — philadelphia parking authority hate account (@IsaacSungIJ) July 17, 2021

People responded to Okland’s post with shock and tributes. Here are some of them:

“What the actual f***. I can’t even f****** believe this. I am so sorry Michaela. I didn’t know Matt but his sense of humor, tweets, and compassion brought me so much joy. Rest in Peace Matt,” wrote one person.

“Oh my god??????? I just got on Twitter and I thought it was like a joke???????? My brain is not comprehending this oh my god,” wrote another.

“Oh my gosh I’m so sorry Mat was such a wonderful person and will be greatly missed,” wrote another supporter.

“Mat was such a beautiful kind person, this is so heartbreaking my god. Rest in Peace king,” wrote a fan.

READ NEXT: Read About Abigail Elphick, the “Victoria’s Secret Karen.”