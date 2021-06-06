Mavs vs Clippers Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

It all comes down to this: The Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks have one more game left in what has been a back and forth series, with the loser of Game 7 going home.

Game 7 (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Mavs vs Clippers online for free

Mavs vs Clippers Game 7 Preview

On the shoulders of a dominant performance by Kawhi Leonard, who led all scorers with 45 points, Los Angeles eked out a 104-97 win over the Mavericks in Game 6 to force Game 7.

“He destroyed us,” Dallas standout Luka Doncic said bluntly about Leonard’s performance. Doncic scored 29 points in the loss, but went 2-9 from beyond the arc in a less-than-characteristic shooting performance. Still, the Mavs superstar isn’t throwing in the towel.

“It’s all right,” Doncic told the Dallas Morning News when asked how his team’s mindset was after losing a game it very well could have won. “We’re still motivated. There’s one more game left. I don’t see why we shouldn’t believe in it. There’s one more game, so we all believe.”

The Clippers haven’t given up, either, particularly after suffering a devastating loss in Game 6. Dedicated to playing better team basketball and overall defense, L.A. managed to stifle Doncic later in the game after the Mavs star started out hot, scoring 19 of his 29 in the first quarter.

The supporting players were also a factor. Mavs shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 23 points in the loss, but he failed to cash in on two huge opportunities during the home stretch: He missed both a key 3-pointer and a layup in the final minutes.

For the Clips, guard Reggie Jackson scored 25 points, while also hauling in nine rebounds and dishing out four assists, lending solid support for Leonard, who was a man on a mission on Game 6.

“You definitely don’t want to go home,” Leonard said after the win. “It’s something that I had young. Always wanted to win the game, to try to exert my will on the floor, and my teammates had the same mentality. That’s what I tried to instill within them to make sure we keep fighting. Don’t give up. You never know what could happen.”

Considering all of the unique happenings that have gone down so far in this series, Game 7 should be a real treat. Per Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly, the Clippers-Mavs series is the first series in NBA history in which the road team has won each of the first six games. Now, the Clippers are headed back to Staples with their season on the line, but they appear primed for the opportunity.

“It’s going to be a great game,” Jackson said, adding: “Best words in sports: ‘Game 7.'”

