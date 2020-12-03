Michigan Mom Mocked in Twitter Memes After Election Hearing Appearance

Melissa Carone is a contract IT worker who was a key witness in the Trump campaign’s Michigan voter fraud claims. However, her appearance before a state House panel has the memes flying, with some people joking about whether she’s really a Saturday Night Live character.

“Everything that happened at that TCF Center was fraud,” she said, when appearing on December 2 in front of a Michigan House oversight committee. “Every single thing.” On some of her social media pages, she goes by the name Mellissa Carone. Her piled up blonde hair, slightly slurred speaking style, and unverified accusations sparked rounds of Twitter jokes.

“I have 19 things in my affidavit. I was at the TCF Center for 27 hours. I am a mother, I have two children, I have two degrees,” Carone said in a video shared by President Donald Trump on Twitter. “I don’t know any woman in the world that would write an affidavit under oath just to write it. You can go to prison for this. So anyways, I want to make this very clear. My, I was initially supposed to work at the Detroit Department of Elections building. That was an order by my manager…part owner of Dominion. I have that all in emails. I was trained on the adjudication and tabulation process.”

However, others leapt to Carone’s defense.

Mellissa Carone has an acting/modeling profile on Explore Talent.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Video Showing Carone Insisting the Michigan Poll Books Are ‘Wildly Off’ Has Millions of Views

A video captioned “This is like pretty much the trumpiest thing I’ve ever seen” has 16.3 million views on Twitter. It was shared by an editor at large of the Daily Beast.

In the video, Carone squares off with Rep. Steven Johnson of the Michigan House of Representatives.

“Completely off, completely off. I’d say that poll book is off by over 100,000. That poll book…how many registered voters are on there. Do you even know? There’s zero. Zero. Zero. What about the turnout rate? 120%” she says at one point to Johnson.

Others comments by Carone in the video are:

“You take a look again. Take a look again.”

“Dead people too?”

“What did you guys do, take it and do something crazy to it?”

“The numbers aren’t off by 30,000 votes,” said Johnson. At another point, he asked, “Are we saying that the poll book is either wildly off or that they are filling in names?”

“It’s wildly off. And dead people voted. And illegals voted,” says Carone, who asked at another point, “I signed something that says if I’m wrong, I can go to prison. Did you?”

2. Carone Performed IT Duties for Dominion Voting Systems on Election Day as a Contract Worker

Court documents say that Carone was a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at the TCF Center. “She was at the center from 6:15 a.m. on November 3, 2020 to 4 a.m. on November 4, 2020. She then went home to get a few hours sleep and worked again at the TCF Center from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on November 4. She claimed she “witnessed nothing but fraudulent actions take place.”

You can read more about the controversies surrounding Dominion here. Dominion has denied claims of wrongdoing.

She previously appeared on the Lou Dobbs show on Fox News, making a series of unverified claims about the election. The Washington Post reported that one of her claims is that “ballots were being smuggled inside food vans” in Michigan.

She has also insisted, according to The Post, that “tens of thousands of votes had been counted twice.”

3. A Judge Previously Deemed Carone’s Claims Not Credible

According to The Washington Post, Carone signed an affidavit saying that she saw two vans that were supposed to be delivering food, but, “I never saw any food coming out of the vans, coincidentally it was announced on the news that Michigan had found over 100,000 more ballots — not even two hours after the last van left.”

Wayne County Circuit Judge Timothy Kenn on Nov. 13 concluded that Carone’s “allegations are simply not credible,” The Post reported, adding that Giuliani has highlighted her claims.

You can read her claims in court documents here. It was submitted as part of the Trump campaign’s unsuccessful attempt to stop certification of the Wayne County election results.

In court documents, Carone stated:

“The counters (which were trained very little or not at all), were handed a ‘batch’ (stack of 50) of mail-in ballots in which they would run through the tabulator. The tabulators would get jammed 4-5 times an hour, when they jammed the computer would put out an error that tells the worker the ballot number that was jammed and gives an option to either discard the batch or continue scanning at which the counter should discard the batch. I witnessed countless workers rescanning the batches without discarding them first which resulted in ballots being counted 4-5 times.”

“At approximately midnight I was called over to assist one of the counters with a paper jam and noticed his PC had a number of over 400 ballots scanned – which means one batch was counted over 8 times. This happened countless times while I was at the TCF Center. I confronted my manager, Nick Ikonomakis saying how big of a problem this was, Nick told me he didn’t want to hear that we have a big problem. He told me we are here to do assist with IT work, not to run their election.”

“The adjudication process, from my understanding there’s supposed to be a Republican and a Democrat judging from these ballots. I overheard numerous workers talking during shift change in which over 20 machines had two Democrats judging the ballots – resulting in an unfair process.”

“When a worker had a ballot that they either could not read, or it had something spilled on it, they would go to a table that had blank ballots on it and fill it out. They were supposed to be filling them out exactly like the one they had received but this was not the case at all. The workers would also sign the name of the person that the ballot belonged to- which is clearly illegal.”

“I called the FBI and made a report with them. I was told that I will be getting a call back.”

4. Carone’s Social Media Pages Show She Is a Trump Supporter

A Facebook page in Carone’s name shows she attended a “Stop the Steal” rally supporting President Donald Trump.

According to The Washington Post, a Facebook page in the name Mellissa Carone “promoted her media appearances in November and repeatedly expressed support for Trump.”

There is also a LinkedIn page with that spelling. It says that Mellissa Carone, of Gross Pointe, Michigan, is an “arts and crafts professional” who worked as a “volunteer” for eight years.

The Facebook page links to another LinkedIn page in the name Mellissa Carone. The profile picture on the Facebook page shows Carone with Giuliani. One photo has a Trump 2020 filter. The page reads, “‘Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom’ #trump2020 #boymom #girlmom #cybersecurity.” The page shared a photo of a Time Magazine cover with Joe Biden, writing, “What a joke- clearly Time Magazine isn’t credible. What a shock these people are in for.”

Another post read, “But Biden won?!? lol this is awesome, we will get #4moreyears like it or not. BTW Lansing is PACKED too, I’m am here I will be posting on it later today.” The page indicates that she’s engaged. She also shared pictures with her patio showing a Trump 2020 sign in the yard and of her children.

5. Carone Says She Worked as a Cyber Security Analyst for an Automaker

A LinkedIn page in the name of Mellissa Carone says she had an internship as a cyber security analyst for Ford Motor company.

Her duties included “required critical thinking and exceptional problem solving skills” and “required the ability to stay calm under pressure.” She also wrote that she was responsible for “installing security patches on gauge PCs at numerous Ford plants to improve usability.”

She wrote that she was a full-time cyber security analyst for Ford Motor Company in Livonia, Michigan, for a year, and had an internship as an IT technician for a painting company in Dearborn, Michigan. She also wrote that she worked as an IT specialist on a help desk for a company in Lincoln Park, Michigan.

She has an associate’s degree in computer/information technology administration and management with the University of Michigan and a certificate in security with that college, according to her LinkedIn page.

She further wrote that she is a “certified ethical hacker.”