How to Watch Mexico vs Panama World Cup Qualifier in US for Free

Mexico host Panama in CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday in a match at Estadio Azteca that will have lots of qualifying implications.

In the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Univision (Spanish broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish), and it will also stream live on Paramount+ (English or Spanish broadcast), which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Mexico vs Panama online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch nearly every CONCACAF World Cup qualifier (with the exception of some Team USA matches) via the Prime Paramount+ channel.

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

You can watch a live stream of Univision, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch most of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers (with the exception of some Team USA matches) via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Univision is included in every one, while TUDN is in "Ultimate" and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn't advertised as such, but your "due today" amount will be $0 when signing up.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Mexico vs Panama 2022 Preview

Mexico and Panama drew at the Rommel Fernández the last time that they faced off. Since then, we’ve seen the Canaleros get into World Cup spots, but a loss to Costa Rica prevented them from potentially leapfrogging over El Tri.

They will have the chance to do so and get into direct World Cup spots if they can make history over at Estadio Azteca against a Mexico side that is struggling.

Panama also come into this match finding themselves in a complicated situation after their Pryrrhic victory against Jamaica. The biggest absences will be felt in the middle of their defense. Arminia Bielefeld man Andrés Andrade was subbed off against Jamaica after suffering an ankle sprain. He was then replaced by Harold Cummings, who then had to leave due to a muscle strain.

He then was replaced by Azmahar Ariano, who scored the eventual game-winner.

The speculation is that Roderick Miller would end up starting alongside Fidel Escobar.

For Mexico, it is about winning and only winning. It might be a stronger message to coach Gerardo Martino. The Argentine was basically told that if his team does not win, his tenure as national team coach would be over. There are rumors that current Tigres coach Miguel Herrera would be waiting in the wings for another chance to take this side to the World Cup once again.

This controversy emerges after there were reports that stated that Martino was given this ultimatum. The team was able to win against Jamaica and got a point against Costa Rica at home, but the overall team function did not impress one bit.

Offensively, the lone bright spot on this team is Alexis Vega. The Chivas man showed some impressive play and was involved in both goals that gave Mexico the win in Kingston.

They will be without Héctor Moreno and Luis Rodríguez as they will have to serve a one-match suspension. This could give room to Julián Araujo to make his presence at right back in this match.

The only player that was doubtful is that of Edson Álvarez. The Ajax man was removed at halftime of the Costa Rica match after suffering a knock. His appearance in this match remains in doubt until right before kickoff.

Mexico Probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Julián Araujo, César Montes, Nestor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Orbelín Pineda; Jesús Corona, Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori

Panama Probable XI: Luis Mejía; Fidel Escobar, Eric Davis, Azmahar Ariano, Michael Murillo; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Aníbal Godoy, Luis Quintero; Edgar Bárcenas, César Yanis, Rolando Blackburn