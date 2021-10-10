Mexico vs Honduras Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Mexico will face Honduras in a crucial World Cup Qualifier over at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Mexico looks to regain the top of the table and get one step closer to the World Cup while Honduras continue to struggle in these qualifiers.

In the United States, the match (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on TUDN and Univision, and it will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Mexico vs Canada online:

Mexico vs Honduras Preview

With this team losing the top spot of the table after their draw to Canada, Gerardo Martino has a great deal of pressure on his shoulders. The Mexican National Team struggles continue but in a bit of different context. With the addition of their two best players on offense, there is a need for them to assimilate to style of play once again. Unfortunately, they will not have time to comfortably do so.

Also one has to see if this will be the right time for Johan Vásquez to step in and get his first bit of action this season for either club or country. He said that he felt ready to contribute if Tata Martino asks that of him.

One of the biggest question marks that was left after their match against Canada was the intensity that lacked on the pitch as well as the speed that El Tri had in the midfield.

Honduras might not have the speed that Canada have, but if they can match the intensity from the beginning this could be an interesting encounter. Fabián Coito’s men should have come away from the match with the win, but Keylor Navas was the man of the match as he saved his team with multiple stops.

La Bicolor need to win in order to get back on track and will do it in a venue that is amongst one of the most difficult ones in the region.

The team spent Friday in Cuernavaca training for the eventual trip to the altitude of Mexico City, place where they won back in 2013.

“We cannot reproach anything, yesterday we had a great match, the team finds itself well as of right now, knowing that there it a huge responsibility in Mexico, I hope that we can get points,” said Alberth Elis.

Mexico probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Rodríguez, César Montes, Nestor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Romo; Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Jesús Corona

Honduras probable XI: Luis López, Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Mayor Figueroa, Diego Figueroa; Bryan Moya, Kevin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Alex López, Rigoberto Rivas; Alberth Elis

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 39

Mexico Wins: 23

Honduras Wins: 7

Draws 9