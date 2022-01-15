Muhammad Siddiqui Is Accused Colleyville, Texas, Hostage Taker

Muhammad Siddiqui was named as the accused Colleyville, Texas, synagogue hostage taker who barged into religious services and was recorded on Facebook live ranting about religion and dying, according to ABC News. He is claiming to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, a woman once called “Lady al Qaeda: The World’s Most Wanted Woman” by Foreign Policy.

As of 3 p.m. central time on January 15, 2022, the standoff was still unfolding, and the FBI was involved. ABC News reported that the “armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage.” He demanded that his sister be freed in live stream video.

The suspect’s name is sometimes given as Mohammed Siddiqui.

“Hostage taker is Muhammad Siddiqui and claims to be Aafia Siddiqui’s brother. He is demanding her freedom from an 86-year prison sentence,” reported ABC News’ Aaron Katersky on Twitter. ABC News reported in its story, though, that while the suspect is claiming to be Aafia Siddiqui’s brother, authorities are working to confirm his identity.

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

According to Counter Extremism,

Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani citizen and U.S.-educated neuroscientist who allegedly belonged to an al-Qaeda cell in Pakistan. She is currently serving an 86-year sentence in U.S. federal prison for assaulting U.S. federal agents, employees, and nationals during a 2008 interrogation in Afghanistan. The Pakistani government has lobbied for her release while al-Qaeda and other extremist groups have repeatedly demanded Siddiqui’s release in exchange for hostages.

The hostage situation unfolded during religious services at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

The live Facebook video suddenly ended just before 2 p.m. central time and was removed from Facebook, but not before Heavy listened to some of it. You can watch some of the video later in this article, however. Heavy recorded more than eight minutes of it. The live video was captioned, “CBI Shabbat Morning Service.”

There are no injuries at this time, CNN reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Suspect Said, ‘I Hope I Don’t Have to Shoot Anyone,’ in the Live Video

The synagogue describes itself this way on its Facebook page, “A vibrant Reform Jewish Congregation committed to providing life-long opportunities for spiritual growth and learning based on Jewish values. CBI was established July 18, 1999.”

Jessika Harkey, a reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, wrote on Twitter, “At the scene in Colleyville where a local synagogue is being held hostage. The Congregation Beth Israel, located at 6100 Pleasant Run Rd., was in the middle of a service when a gunman entered. A livestream of the service remains ongoing during the situation.”

The live stream video on the church Facebook page captured a man talking. “I will go down dying” and “I’ve lived on these feet for 14 days,” he said at different points of the live video.

The video featured audio of the man ranting for a lengthy period of time, but it did not show video images of what was going on inside the synagogue.

“I hope I don’t have to shoot anyone,” he said at another point, as hundreds of Facebook users listened online. He also said, “At this point in time, we have no casualties.” He also talked about praying.

People who were listening to the live stream wrote comments on the video thread, including these:

“He wants to talk to his sister to say goodbye. They have to delay this.”

“Please report the video.”

Soon thereafter, the video was taken down.

CNN reported that the FBI was at the scene. “The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building,” Colleyville Police Sgt Dara Nelson told CNN, adding that there is “no threat to the general public.”

Aafia Siddiqui Is Accused of Having Ties to 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

According to Counter Extremism:

On September 2008, the U.S. government indicted Siddiqui on charges of attempting to kill U.S. nationals outside the United States; attempting to kill U.S. officers and employees; armed assault of U.S. officers and employees; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and three counts of assault of U.S. officers and employees. On February 3, 2010, Following a two-week trial in New York City, Siddiqui was convicted of all charges against her. She was never charged with terrorism-related offenses. Thousands protested across Pakistan following her conviction. That September, Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years in prison.

The site reported that Siddiqui’s imprisonment has made her a “superstar” among terrorist groups and in Pakistan.

Foreign Policy reported that Aafia “who’s known in counterterrorism circles as ‘Lady al Qaeda,’ has been linked to 9/11 ringleader Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and was once on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorists list.”

Foreign Policy explains of Aafia:

Siddiqui was arrested in 2008 in Afghanistan carrying sodium cyanide, as well as documents describing how to make chemical weapons and dirty bombs and how to weaponize Ebola. When FBI and military officials tried to question Siddiqui, she grabbed a weapon left on the table in her interrogation room and fired upon them.

Aafia’s Brother Has Worked as a Houston, Texas, Architect

A 2006 Boston Magazine article does confirm that Aafia has a brother named Mohammed, although the article uses a different spelling for the first name.

That article says that the siblings’ father was also named Mohammad Siddiqui, and he was a doctor who had three children with his homemaker wife.

The article says that “Mohammed, Aafia’s brother, is an architect living in Houston with his wife, a pediatrician, and their children.” The third sibling, a sister named Fowzia, was “a Harvard-trained neurologist” who eventually went back to Pakistan.

The Boston article says that Aafia moved to Texas in 1990 “to be near her brother” and spent a year at the University of Houston before transferring at MIT.

Police Confirmed They Were ‘Conducting SWAT Operations’

Colleyville police have not released much information.

Colleyville Police wrote on Twitter, “We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

The police added, “UPDATE 1/15/22, 1:20 PM The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media.”

According to the Star-Telegram, police were negotiating with the man, who has not been formally identified. It’s not clear whether any injuries have resulted or whether the man has a weapon.

