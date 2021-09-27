Muhammad Zubair Umar Video Called ‘Fake’ & ‘Doctored’

Muhammad Zubair Umar is a Pakistani politician who is the subject of what he is calling a “fake & doctored video against me.”

Umar slammed the purported leaked sex video, which has gone viral on social media, on his Twitter page. He wrote the tweet denouncing the video on September 26, 2021.

News anchor Gharidah Farooqi tweeted, “Asked PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair. He called the video fake and doctored. They also plan to investigate the video and conduct a forensic audit.” Zubair Umar is the former governor of Sindh and is the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. His name is sometimes given as Mohammad Zubair Umar.

مسلم لیگ (ن) رہنما محمد زبیر سے پوچھا۔ انہوں نے ویڈیو کو فیک اور doctored قرار دیا ہے۔ ویڈیو کی تحقیقات اور فرانزک آڈٹ کا ارادہ بھی رکھتے ہیں۔ — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) September 26, 2021

Who is Muhammad Zubair Umar? “Muhammad Zubair Umar is a Pakistani politician associated with Pakistan Muslim League N since 2012,” PakPedia writes. “He has operated as Board of Directors of the Institute of Business Administration. He was appointed as 32nd Sindh Governor, but after a few months, he gave resignation from the Governor seat that was accepted.”

The site notes, “Before joining politics, he has hosted a few shows on television and was awarded many prestigious awards for his services. His brother Asad Umar is also a notable Pakistani politician.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Zubair called the Video ‘a New Low’

This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.

Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my

country with honesty,integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan. — Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) September 26, 2021

In his relatively short tweet, Zubair Umar called the video “a new low,” and he insisted that it’s fake.

“This is no politics,” he wrote. “In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me. Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my country with honesty,integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan.”

Video circulated as well that purported to show screenshots from the video.





According to Tribune.com.pk, the video purported to show Zubair engaged in sex acts with a woman whose identity was concealed.

“A lot of effort has been put into making Zubair’s video. The video, it seems, is not of a single event,” PML-N chief Rana Sanaullah told Urducast.

He brought up another leaked video, although that one did not deal with sex, saying to Urducasdt, “People get disturbed [after their video is leaked]. They have families, and Arshad Malik became depressed [due to it]. Arshad Malik had admitted to his friends and Nawaz Sharif too that he had made a mistake.”

Questions Remain as Journalists Explored the Scandal

I have talked to the concerned person and he says its doctored and fake. https://t.co/7y8V3BuH8F — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) September 26, 2021

Tribune.com.pk reported that Zubair was the top trend on Pakistani Twitter as a result of the video. Farooqi also wrote on Twitter, “Basic question Make videos Why; Who leaked Why? Basic method; Forensic audit to be done. Investigate. If it is consensual, private, then it is a different matter. If it is job fraud, harassment, etc., then there should be accountability.”

بنیادی سوال؛ ویڈیوزکس نےبنائیں؛ کیوں؛ کس نے لیک کیں؛ کیوں؟ بنیادی طریقہ؛ فرانزک آڈٹ کیا جائے۔ تحقیقات کی جائیں۔اگرconsensual؛private ہو تو الگ معاملہ ہے۔اگرنوکری کاجھانسہ ہراسمنٹ وغیرہ ہو تو پھر احتساب توہوناچاہیے۔ویڈیومیں جس شخص کا الزام ہے اُسے بھی قانونی چارہ جوئی کرنا چاہیے۔ — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) September 26, 2021

Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan wrote on Twitter, “I have talked to the concerned person and he says its doctored and fake.” He also revealed, “‘compromising’ video of a senior politician has just been released. New scandal about to start.”

On Twitter, where he uses the spelling Mohammad Zubair, Zubair described himself as, “Spokesman Nawaz Sharif & Maryam Nawaz, Former Governor Sindh.”

