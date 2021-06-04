National Donut Day 2021: Free Donuts at Krispy Kreme & Dunkin’

June 4, 2021, is National Doughnut Day 2021. Where can you get free donuts?

Lots of places as it turns out, including from brand-name chain restaurants like, yes, Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme.

Some of the deals require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Others require a beverage purchase. Dunkin’ Donuts explained, “National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.”

Here’s a roundup of where you can get free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day 2021.

Dunkin’ Donuts

T-minus 1 week till #NationalDonutDay 🍩 *On June 4th we're giving away a free donut with any beverage purchase! pic.twitter.com/zl8YNDdZwg — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 28, 2021

Dunkin’ Donuts announced, “Celebrate National Donut Day at Dunkin’ on June 4 with a free donut with any beverage purchase.”

“All day long on Friday, June 4, participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide are offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.”

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will give you a donut free. “There is no better way to celebrate this special day than to enjoy your favorite doughnut on us! This offer is valid on Friday, June 4th in participating shops only and cannot be redeemed online. Only one free doughnut per person,” the chain wrote.

Krispy Kreme wrote, “This Friday, June 4th, 2021 celebrate National Doughnut Day with us! Krispy Kreme will be making this day a fun celebration of doughnuts sprinkled with joy. Celebrate with us and enjoy TWO offers on National Doughnut Day. In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed® doughnut. That means when you celebrate with us you can enjoy – one free doughnut of choice, one free Original Glazed® doughnut and a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase!”

Those are the big ones. Around the country, there are other establishments offering National Donut Day 2021 deals. Here is a sampling of those:

Tim Horton’s

You can get 50 cent donuts at Tim Horton’s on National Donut Day if you make an at least 50 cent purchase, according to Fox 17 Online.

“National Donut Day is Friday, June 4, but Tim Hortons says the promotional offer will run from Thursday, June 3 through Tuesday, June 15,” the television station explained.

Shipley Donuts

From 5 a.m. to noon, you can get a free glazed donut with any purchase on National Donut Day 2021.

Maverik, Inc.

Get Jazzed about the Pinkalicious donut and even more jazzed about National Donut Day on Friday! 😏🏀🍩 Donuts will be $1 all day 6/4 at Maverik!@GeorgesNiang20 @Theiceman_21 pic.twitter.com/gpYJKKBpeq — Maverik, Inc. (@Maverik) June 2, 2021

The convenience stores will offer $1 doughnuts all day.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

If you live in the Las Vegas area, you’re in luck, at least if you want a T-shirt. “Whether you spell it doughnut or donut, Friday is the day to celebrate these sweet round pastries all across the country,” Pinkbox doughnuts wrote.

“Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has three locations in the valley, will give a free Pinkbox T-shirt to anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday.”

Randy’s Donuts

Randy’s Donuts will give you a free glazed Buttermilk bites, according to Thrillist. But the deal is only available until they run out, so get there fast if you don’t want to miss out.

