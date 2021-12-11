North Dakota State vs ETSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-1) take on the North Dakota State Bison (11-1) at the Fargodome on Saturday, December 11 in the FCS playoffs.

ETSU vs North Dakota State Preview

NDSU is coming off a dominant 38-7 win over Southern Illinois last weekend. Bison quarterback Cam Miller completed nine of 14 passes for 88 yards and an interception, and he also ran for 61 yards and two scores in the win.

North Dakota State rushed for 389 yards, and it also had help from its defense. NDSU surrendered just 281 total yards to SIU while also netting three sacks. The Bison are allowing opposing offenses a measly 11.7 points per game, which is a big reason they’re the heavy favorites in this one.

“The easy part is getting our kids fired up because it is a team we haven’t played, and it is the quarterfinals,” North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz said after the win. “It is a one-week season right now. Our kids understand that, our seniors in particular want to continue to play together.”

On the other side, East Tennessee State rallied from 14 points down in the final 1:28, scoring 15 points in the final 53 seconds of the game. ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell completed 22 of 35 passes for 238 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the wild comeback win.

“They did a great job. You just look at their season, they have won a lot of close games. I am sure they are a confident football team right now because of that,” Entz added about ETSU’S win. “They beat Mercer by 3, they have an SEC win [over Vanderbilt]. They have some other close games that they have won by less than a touchdown. This will be a confident, well-coached football team coming into the FargoDome.”

On defense, the Buccaneers are giving up 22.3 points per game, and they’re scoring 35.2 points a game on offense. ETSU is no slouch, so don’t expect Entz and company to overlook them.

East Tennessee State isn’t kidding itself where the Bison are concerned, either.

“Obviously they are a good football team. You don’t get to the third round of the playoffs without being a good football team,” Buccaneers coach Randy Sanders said about Entz and company. “When you watch North Dakota State, they play hard and they play fast and physical. They are really good at running the football and they are solid on defense. There is a lot of maturity on their roster – including nine senior defensive starters. They have more seniors starting on defense than we have on our football team. I think that our team is going to show up.”