Packers Playoff Hype Video Goes Viral

A Green Bay Packers hype video made by NattyFilm, a Packers fan and videographer from North Carolina, is going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video, which includes various video clips from the season, also features numerous sound bites from commentators critiquing Jordan Love, and the Packers as a whole.

Play

Going into the season, many people did not expect the Packers to be in the position they are now. As evidenced by the soundbites in the video, many commentators questioned Love’s ability at the beginning of the season. With the departure of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets at the beginning of the season, there was a lot of uncertainty around the Packers. The Packers boasted the youngest roster going into the 2023 NFL season. At the beginning of the season, the Packers had 14 rookies on their 53-man roster. That number has risen to 16 as of January 9, 2024.

Packers Injury Woes

The Packers had very small veteran presence this season. De’Vondre Campbell and Preston Smith are the only active players aged 30 or older. Additionally, the Packers suffered many notable injuries during the season, especially to some of their biggest names. Pro-Bowl offensive tackle David Bakhtiari played just one game of the 2023 season before being placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Star wide receiver Christian Watson, who was expected by many to have a breakout season in 2023, missed 7 games with a recurring hamstring strain. Running back Aaron Jones missed 6 games during the season with a knee injury, and his backfield partner AJ Dillon missed two games, one for a broken thumb and the other for a neck injury. A smattering of other injuries throughout the season didn’t help matters.

However, the Packers persevered, showing grit and maturity well above their age. Crucial wins against the Detroit Lions in Week 12 and against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 set the stage for a playoff run. However, back to back losses against the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Weeks 14 and 15 respectively, had many fans nervous about their playoff chances. The Packers responded by winning their last three games of the season. Two of those victories were against division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 and the Chicago Bears in Week 18. Winning the two last games against division rivals, and clinching a playoff berth have fans hyped for the playoffs.

Reactions

With the combination of injuries and youth, making the playoffs is seen by Packers fans as an unexpected surprise. The new video has many Packers fans more than ready for the playoffs.

“Ready to run through a wall,” said X user @B_Hilty.

“Whoever did this deserves an Emmy,” said another X user @TPackerfan.

“Holy crap this is amazing,” X user @c0dy_t91 added.

The Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday, January 14 at 3:30 CST at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. It is safe to say that Packer fans are more than ready for Sunday’s showdown.